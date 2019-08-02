

Vic Fangio, kidney-stone warrior. (David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

Vic Fangio said he had trouble sleeping the night before his debut as an NFL head coach, which isn’t all that surprising for a guy who’s spent decades working his way up the ranks as an assistant. But his insomnia wasn’t because of any worry about how his Denver Broncos would fare against the Atlanta Falcons in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, but rather because of stabbing abdominal pain.

“I went to sleep [Wednesday] night and about 1 o’clock [a.m.], I had some pain,” Fangio said. “Woke me up. I thought it was an upset stomach. I was able to fall back to sleep for another hour, woke up again, and I knew it was not an upset stomach. I hung around until the meetings were over [Thursday morning] and had it checked out.”

A trip to a Cleveland hospital and a CT scan confirmed Fangio’s suspicion: He had a kidney stone, the second he’s had in his lifetime, but apart from a “a 20-minute, 40-minute time period when I didn’t know if I’d make it,” there was little worry that a jagged piece of calcium shrapnel would keep him off the sideline for his first NFL game, even it was only a preseason facsimile. Fangio made it to the stadium about two hours before kickoff.

“It wasn’t too bad [during the game]," Fangio, 60, said afterward. “By the time I left the hospital, things were under control. I don’t believe I’ve passed them yet. It [had] done most of its traveling by the time I left there.”

The Broncos got their coach his first win when quarterback Brett Rypien found fellow rookie Juwann Winfree on a 15-yard touchdown with 1:26 left, giving them a 14-10 victory.

“Nobody’s in there doing cheetah flips and cartwheels like they would in a regular season game, but winning’s cured more ills than penicillin,” Fangio said.

As for the game itself, Fangio seemed to suggest afterward that he wasn’t all that impressed with second-round draft pick Drew Lock, who telegraphed his passes, scrambled at the first sign of trouble and at least temporarily confirmed the notions of those who predicted that he’s a ways off from being a viable NFL quarterback.

“I was hoping for more, but not surprised,” Fangio said. “He’s still got a lot of work to do. I thought his accuracy wasn’t clean all the time, along with his reads. But it’s to be expected. We’ve got four more [preseason] games. We’ve got to get him ready, more ready than he is right now.”

Wrote Denver Post columnist Mark Kiszla: “Watching Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock throw a football against NFL competition might not be as painful as passing a kidney stone. But it’s close.”

