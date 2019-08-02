Four fans who unfurled a banner supporting President Trump’s reelection during the eighth inning of Thursday’s Orioles-Blue Jays game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards were ordered to remove the banner and escorted from the ballpark by Baltimore police and stadium officials.

Orioles policy prohibits displaying banners during a game, except between innings, and states that “banners are subject to confiscation if the content is commercial, political, and/or in bad taste according to the Orioles’ discretion.”

The red, white and blue “Trump 2020” banner unfurled by four fans standing in the first row of the club level along the first base line featured the phrase “Keep America Great!”

A “Take it down” chant broke out at Camden Yards as this was unveiled in the eighth inning tonight. The banner has not been well-received. #Orioles pic.twitter.com/Orr7rqn8im — Jon Meoli (@JonMeoli) August 2, 2019

The banner was displayed for less than 10 minutes, according to the Baltimore Sun, which noted that some among the crowd of 9,716 chanted “Take it down!” before police and stadium officials told the fans to remove it. The banner was draped over the club level’s facade as Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a solo home run off Blue Jays reliever Jason Adam in Baltimore’s eventual 11-2 loss.

The banner has been removed, and fans boo at those who brought it as they are escorted out of the stands. — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) August 2, 2019

Trey Mancini greets Jason Adam with a homer B8 but fans at Camden Yards distracted by Trump 2020 banner unfurled by a fan in second deck. Some chant “take it down, take it down,” others boo as Mancini circles the bases. pic.twitter.com/VZgVjeaGpA — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) August 2, 2019

Thursday’s incident came during the Orioles’ first home game since Trump took aim at Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) on Twitter last Saturday, when he called the African American lawmaker a “brutal bully” and claimed conditions in the Baltimore congressional district Cummings represents were “FAR WORSE” than those at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump, who on Friday seemed to make light of reports that Cummings’s Baltimore home was burglarized early Saturday morning, has also described Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

A video posted on YouTube on Thursday night showed police officers telling the fans to remove the banner after Mancini’s home run. Others in the stadium booed and chanted “Na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye” as the four fans were led out of the section. An Orioles spokeswoman confirmed the fans were subsequently escorted out of the ballpark.

“Six more years!” one of the fans shouted as he stuffed his rolled-up banner into a bag. “He’s still your president!”

Many teams have policies prohibiting certain messages on banners. In 2017, protesters at the Nationals’ home opener displayed an “Impeach Trump” banner after Washington’s win over the Marlins. It was quickly confiscated by security as a violation of the Nationals’ guest conduct policy.

