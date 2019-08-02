

Braeden Bradforth's mother, JoAnne Atkins-Ingram, is shown in February holding his jersey. (Doug Hood/The Asbury Park Press via AP)

Almost a year to the day after one of his players died from exertional heat stroke following a conditioning practice that involved three dozen 50-yard sprints, a college football coach claimed it was an act of God.

“It’s unfortunate what happened, but God has a plan,” Jeff Sims told KCUR on Wednesday.

Sims, now the head coach at Missouri Southern State University, was running the football program last year at Garden City Community College (Kan.) when 19-year-old Braeden Bradforth died on Aug. 1.

An autopsy report released in December (via the AP) pointed to heat stroke, reportedly contradicting Sims’s initial suggestion of a blood clot and noting that the 300-pound defensive lineman had a history of asthma and was vomiting after practice. His death occurred approximately 90 minutes following the conditioning session, which was conducted in humid weather with temperatures in the 80s.

GCCC released a summary in May of an internal investigation into Bradforth’s death, which stated that there were 60 gallons of water, as well as supplies of Gatorade and ice towels at the practice, but one player told KCUR that Sims denied water to his team.

“When we first started, I thought they were crazy. I ain’t never been at practice when they said we couldn’t get water,” the player, safety Johnny Jean said.

Bradforth, a native of New Jersey, was in his first practice with GCCC, a day after he arrived on campus. The school authorized an independent investigation into his death, following a call for that step in May from New Jersey’s U.S. House delegation.

Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.) described the summary at the time as “grossly inadequate and incomplete,” saying in a statement that it “raises more questions than it answers.”

“Published media reports indicate that water may have been withheld from players,” Smith said. “Saying there was water nearby doesn’t answer that claim. It only furthers the concern.”

“I am hoping that this will finally let me know my son’s last moments,” Bradforth’s mother, Joanne Atkins-Ingram, told the AP in May. “And I am hoping that through this investigation they will find out exactly what went wrong and how to correct it appropriately — and to make sure that whatever changes need to be made, will be made.”

An attorney for Atkins-Ingram, Jill Greene, said then that her understanding, based on players’ comments, was “nobody” drank water during the practice because then they would have been considered “done” before completing the “extreme and very strenuous” drills. “They would be forced to participate in the exact same practice the following morning at 6 a.m.," she said.

Tomorrow marks the one year anniversary of the death of 19 year old Braeden Bradforth who died of exertional heatstroke after an extreme football practice at GCCC in Kansas. Still waiting for answers. pic.twitter.com/kdvjIPzytK — Jill E Greene, Esq (@Jill_E_G25) August 1, 2019

Emails obtained by the AP in June revealed that an assistant coach, Caleb Young, who found Bradforth in an alley on campus after the practice said the player was “making a stressful moan.” Young said he “immediately called Coach Sims for instruction to see how we wanted to handle the situation,” and was told to contact the athletic trainer, TJ Horton.

Horton eventually called 911 approximately 25 minutes after Bradforth was first spotted in distress, per the AP. As EMTs prepared to place Bradforth in an ambulance, Young said, he saw the teenager “begin to choke” and then throw up “what looked like dirty motor oil.”

GCCC went on to reach the National Junior College Athletic Association championship game in November, losing by one point two years after earning a championship under Sims. Earlier in the month, he had agreed to an offer from Missouri Southern , but he stayed at GCCC through the title contest, calling it “the right thing to do.”

“What I think I’ll remember the most was how hard the players fought,” Sims, a Missouri native who notched a 32-13 record at GCCC, said in November of his four seasons with that program (via the Garden City Telegram). “ … We have given people the opportunity to be a part of our program, and we weeded out people who weren’t committed and found a group of guys who were.”

As a result of its internal review into Bradforth’s death, GCCC said in May, it was taking several steps, including hiring more training and conditioning staff, implementing protocols to spot and treat heat-related illnesses and training coaches in CPR.

“We’ve had two investigations, and everybody knows what happened that day,” Sims said Wednesday. “It didn’t happen at football practice; it happened after football practice.”

