

Mandatory Credit: Photo by ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX Jessica Pegula overcame a second-set service break to beat Lauren Davis and move on to the Citi Open semifinals. (Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Jessica Pegula was down a service break to Lauren Davis in the second set and had the crowd against her in Friday’s late-afternoon heat on the grandstand court at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

Calls of “Let’s go, Lauren!” and “Come on, LD!” came as the crowd lined up behind Davis, a WTA veteran at 25 and a staple here since the event added a women’s field in 2011.

Pegula didn’t wilt, however, and rallied to force a tiebreaker, eventually earning a trip to the Citi Open semifinals with a 6-2, 7-6 (7-2) victory.

[Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas weathers frustrating match to advance]

Pegula, ranked No. 79, will meet Anna Kalinskaya in the semifinals. The Russian advanced with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win over Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic. Like Pegula, Kalinskaya is seeking her first WTA singles title. Kalinskaya’s WTA ranking is 160.

Pegula, 25, and Davis had split their previous four meetings, so the Buffalo native had a pretty good idea what to expect from Davis, ranked No. 75.

“I’ve played Lauren before and I knew going in that it was going to be physical,” Pegula said. “She always makes it physical. It’s what I would say she does best, and she competes really well.”

Pegula also remembered that she lost to Davis in a Citi Open quarterfinal two years ago.

“I needed a little revenge,” Pegula said jokingly after the match. “But I got it.”

Pegula came out fast, handling Davis’s rocket serves and feeding her short balls, which Davis struggled to return early. Pegula said she thought the first set was “a lot closer than the score told.”

“I thought she came out playing really well,” Pegula said.

Davis took a 5-2 lead in the second set, and Pegula could feel fatigue coming on.

“It was tough,” Pegula said. “But I thought I just tried to relax and refocus, and change up the pace a little bit, and make her think. Make her plan an extra ball, and focus on my serve and return.”

Pegula rallied to force the tiebreaker, and her strong service return was the difference.

Davis was the crowd favorite entering Friday’s matchup, which she reached by beating third-seeded Sofia Kenin in three sets.

“Everyone’s tough here, every match,” Pegula said “I was able to just really fight through that match mentally and refocus, and then today, again, I knew I won the first set 6-2. I was down 4-1, but it was only one break. I knew if I could get it back and just try to get through the second set that it would be a lot better than playing a third.”