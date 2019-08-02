Nathan Patterson went to a Colorado Rockies game on July 15 and tossed a few four-seamers at the Coors Field radar booth. Now he’s a prospect in the Oakland Athletics’ farm system.

[Why this MLB trade deadline was so boring]

Patterson, 23, hit 96 miles per hour multiple times on the radar gun that afternoon in Colorado while watching the Rockies get walloped by San Francisco.

“A few days later the A’s gave me a call,” he told MLB.com. And this week, he signed with the MLB franchise.

Guys, we were just chillin at a @rockies baseball game, and my brother decided to step into a speed pitch challenge...he hit 96 mph 😳 @MLB Let’s get him signed! pic.twitter.com/g0fKrvUxzt — Christian Patterson (@cpatterson_7) July 15, 2019

His pro baseball journey is almost a year in the making. Attending a minor league game in Nashville last August, he hit 96 mph on the gun, too. It surprised him, he told MLB.com, because though Patterson pitched in high school, he didn’t pursue the game the college. It had been years since he pitched seriously.

Inspired by the newfound velocity and rested arm, he started training, joined a men’s recreational league to stay sharp, then heard from the A’s in February.

As he continued to train, he posted his pitching videos on social media, tagging MLB pitching evaluator Rob Friedman and his online prospect showcase “Flatground” to show off his progress. He developed a slider in the 80-mph range. His fastball consistently hovered in the low 90s.

Free Agent still looking for an opportunity! First time pitching in a live game in 6 years (since junior year high school)



2 IP

22 Pitches

4 K's/2 Groundouts/0 Walks

Fastball 91-93 T95

Slider 78-80@FlatgroundApp @PitchingNinja pic.twitter.com/kyQXHQvS0R — Nathan Patterson (@npatterson_12) June 26, 2019

I can’t thank @PitchingNinja and @FlatgroundApp enough for help on getting me exposure and on the map! Rob is changing the way players can be seen and get opportunities! — Nathan Patterson (@npatterson_12) August 2, 2019

Friedman, known as the “Pitching Ninja,” who between his three baseball-related Twitter accounts has roughly 192,000 followers and whose thoughts appear regularly on ESPN national baseball broadcasts, likens Patterson to Oakland all-star closer Blake Treinen. He told The Post that he sees similarities in the two pitchers’ smooth arm action and easy velocity.

[‘Pitching Ninja’ is turning Twitter into a digital scouting showcase. MLB teams have noticed.]

Patterson could be a valuable prospect for the A’s because his arm is so fresh, Friedman added. He didn’t log three or four years of college baseball to potentially sap the life out of his pitches.

“How can you not be romantic about baseball” -Billy Beane



Words cannot describe this feeling and I cannot thank everyone enough who has been part of this journey so far! pic.twitter.com/E4eSMUDmU5 — Nathan Patterson (@npatterson_12) August 1, 2019

Oakland has yet to assign Patterson to a minor league team. He tweeted Friday that his new goal is to develop and make the big league roster.

“The stories have been incredible and I hope to inspire others,” he wrote. “I have been given an incredible opportunity.”

Read more:

Biggest benefit of Nats’ trade deadline pickups? Adding flexibility to an overtaxed bullpen.

Tanner Roark was in an Arby’s parking lot when he learned of trade to A’s

Nationals GM Mike Rizzo faced challenges at home and abroad at trade deadline