

Peter Gojowczyk is on a four-match win streak for the first time since May 2018. (ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX (Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Having lost to Donald Young in the final round of the men’s singles qualifying tournament Sunday at the Citi Open, Peter Gojowczyk never expected to be playing matches on Friday at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, much less becoming the first man through to the semifinals.

Gojowczyk, a German whose surname is pronounce Go-YOV-check, upset Kyle Edmund, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, Friday on Stadium Court and will face Daniil Medvedev on Saturday in the semifinals after Medvedev defeated Marin Cilic 6-4, 7-6 (9-7).

Gojowczyk is what’s called a lucky loser — a player who lost in the qualifying round but signed in as an alternate in case any main draw player had to withdraw.

Not every player who loses in qualifying signs in; some chose to leave immediately and travel to the site of their next tournament or return home for training. But Gojowczyk has no coach at the moment, is traveling alone and, with a ranking of No. 122 that was too low to gain entry into next week’s Rogers Cup in Montreal, had nowhere else to be. So he signed in to be a lucky loser Monday and, when Bernard Tomic withdrew from the Citi Open on Tuesday morning citing a finger injury, Gojowczyk had just a few hours to prepare for his first match.

With little time to process his turn of fate, the German played without the burden of pressure, winning Tuesday against No. 49 Andrey Rublev, the talented 21-year-old who made it to the finals of an ATP 500 in Hamburg last week. Still playing free and aggressive, Gojowczyk did the same against No. 25 Alex de Minaur, a finalist here last year, and continued his run against No. 20 Milos Raonic and No. 34 Edmund.

“An incredible week for me,” Gojowczyk said. “…I was not expecting to play any match here, and now I’m in the semis. Sometimes, it’s like this. To be the lucky loser, to be relaxed on court, to hit the ball has hard as you can and don’t think about it. That’s maybe the key.”

Gojowczyk has played the ATP Tour since he turned pro in 2006 and has a good knowledge of the games of his more established opponents, such as Roanic and Edmund.

But he hasn’t seen much of the young generation, Rublev and de Minaur, in part because he simply hasn’t had the chance — before this week, Gojowczyk hadn’t made it out of the second round of a main draw all year. He has made just three finals in his 13-year career, all at the ATP 250 level, and owns just one title, won in 2017. To prepare for Rublev and de Minaur, he resorted to scouting their matches on YouTube.

The German’s strength has been defense and his service return. That, plus his serve, is how he weathered both the big-serving Raonic and Edmund, who has a smaller serve but dictated points and moved Gojowczyk around the court. Gojowczyk is now on his first four-match win streak since May 2018.

He’s also started feeling a little pressure. Heading into this week, the 6-foot-2 grinder had made just shy of $350,000 on tour. On Friday, he made $92, 980 for making it to the semis. He stands to collect $183,780 if he beats Medvedev and $365,390 should he win the tournament — with no coach or fitness guru to split the check.

The win over Edmund should also put Gojowczyk’s ranking back in the top 100, earning him entry into next week’s Rogers Cup in Montreal. That, more than the money, was what Gojowczyk was dwelling on when it took him five match points to overcome Edmund on Friday.

“I was thinking, ‘Ok, you have the chance for Montreal,’ and now… I’m very happy to have it,” Gojowczyk said. “I don’t know, what can I say? I think everyone has some luck. This week, I’m the one.”