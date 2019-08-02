

Thorbjorn Olesen reportedly caused a drunken incident on a British Airways flight. (Mark Humphrey/Associated Press)

Danish pro golfer Thorbjorn Olesen was arrested at Heathrow Airport on Monday after an incident on a flight from Nashville to London, according to reports from British newspapers. Olesen, the world’s 62nd-ranked golfer who lives in London, was flying back to Europe from the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, where he finished in a tie for 27th place.

According to the Independent, the 29-year-old Olesen was intoxicated and became abusive toward other passengers in the first-class cabin of the British Airways flight. After an attempt by friend and fellow pro golfer Ian Poulter to calm him down, Olesen then sexually assaulted a sleeping female passenger and urinated in the first-class aisle (Poulter’s agent, Paul Dunkley, told he Sun that his client fell asleep after trying to calm a “slightly intoxicated” passenger, and that the incidents happened while Poulter was sleeping). Olesen then was arrested by Metropolitan Police upon the plane’s arrival in London.

Metropolitan Police, which has jurisdiction over Heathrow Airport, told The Post in an email that its officers “arrested a 29 year-old man on an inbound flight on suspicion of sexual assault, being drunk on board an aircraft and failing to comply with the orders of cabin crew. He was taken into custody and subsequently released under investigation.” It did not identify the man as Olesen.

Hambric Sports, Olesen’s management company, has yet to respond to a request for comment. A European Tour spokesman declined to comment, citing the “active police investigation.”

The PGA Tour issued a statement Thursday despite the fact that Olesen rarely plays in the tournaments it administers.

“These are very serious and deeply troubling allegations,” it read. “Even though he is not a member of the PGA TOUR — and regardless of whether or not he is officially charged — a claim of this magnitude is something we take very seriously. We are in close contact with our counterparts at the European Tour, and we will not provide further comment until additional information is available from the authorities.”

In his most recent tweet Sunday night, Olesen said he was “disappointed” with his final-round 75 at the World Golf Championship event and was ready for some “time off and practice to get things right,” with an airplane emoji added at the end of his message. The tweet was sent out about two hours before that night’s British Airways flight from Nashville to London departed.

Not much to say, other than I’m pretty disappointed with today’s performance!



Now for some time off and practice to get things right ✈️ pic.twitter.com/ccrQ4H72sL — Thorbjørn Olesen (@Thorbjornolesen) July 28, 2019

Olesen never has won in the United States but has five career European Tour victories. In his first Ryder Cup appearance last year, he went 1-1 with a dominant victory over Jordan Spieth in singles play on the event’s final day. This year, he ranks 60th on the European Tour’s Race to Dubai standings, with two top 10 finishes.

