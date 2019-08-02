

Redskins fans observe training camp practice on Tuesday. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — Trent Williams has not yet made an appearance at Washington Redskins training camp, but many of the fans who came to watch practice this week did so with an opinion on the absence of the team’s star offensive tackle.

“All Redskins fans, we love Trent Williams,” said Shawn Weyand, 53, who has attended every camp since he was five years old. “Hopefully he’ll be back before the season starts, but if it’s fractured and he doesn’t want to be part of the team, I feel that we need to trade him and get any value that we can for him.”

On Wednesday, the Redskins announced the signing of former Oakland Raider Donald Penn to step in on the left side of the offensive line, indicating the team is proceeding for the time being without Williams, who is holding out of camp over long-developing frustrations with the team and has requested to be traded or paid more. Fans are more focused on the players in front of them, but many remain split on how the Redskins organization should handle the situation.

“He should come back and Dan Snyder’s got to step up and take care of both the medical needs and the contract needs,” said Debbie Lauro, who has been a Redskins fan for almost 50 years. “He’s one of the best linemen in football. You can’t let go of him.”

Like Lauro, 61-year-old Sheila Williams has followed her hometown team since she was young, but she had an alternative take on the situation. She was able to attend her first training camp this year with her son Kofi Rhaman, 36. For the mother-son duo, Williams’ absence feels personal.

“If you don’t want to play with us, go. Just go,” said Williams. “Leave us alone. We don’t want anybody on this team who doesn’t want to be here, who doesn’t want to play, who is not about it.”



Trent Williams has yet to report to Redskins training camp. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Jeff Payne, 64, sat perched in a foldout chair next to a new friend, Al Rawls, discussing Tuesday’s practice. The two agreed when asked about negotiating a higher salary with Williams.

“I don’t think [the Redskins will negotiate]. I don’t think they should,” said Payne. “I think if he’s under contract he should be here. Plus, with him having missed almost half of the last two seasons, he needs to prove that he can be sturdy and durable enough to play the whole season. Then we can talk about renegotiation.”

By Thursday’s practice, there seemed to be a growing sentiment among the crowd to move on from Williams and make room for new players. But still, others feel the seven-time Pro Bowler is too good and too valuable to let go, and the Redskins should do whatever it takes to keep him on the field.

“Absolutely [the Redskins should meet Williams’ terms],” said Lenny Cosentini, who has been a Redskins fan for 60 years. “I think he’s their best player, so you pay the best players.”

Cosentini said he attends camp every year with his son, Joe, who echoed his father’s sentiments.

“If it’s true that what some people are saying that he’s just soured on the Redskins, then yeah, maybe. I guess you gotta let him go,” Joe said. “But if there’s any way to fix that relationship, you fix it. You get him in here.”

Lenny again chimed in, pleading as if he were talking directly to Williams: “I’m sorry. Please come back. We’ll do what we need to.”

While camp attendees had differing opinions on how the Redskins should proceed, everyone — including fans, coaches and teammates — seemed to agree on one point, encapsulated by Weyand, the lifelong fan: “We’re all just praying he shows up."

