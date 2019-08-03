

Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — Landon Collins waited to have the most eyes watching before making his biggest play of training camp. With the grounds saturated with people for Fan Appreciation Day, Collins had Saturday’s highlight with a spectacular interception and that’s where we’ll begin our takeaways from the day’s training camp session.

Bright lights, big moment

The Redskins defense was backed up near the goal line during a team period on Saturday in front of the largest crowd of the 2019 training camp. Quarterback Colt McCoy dropped back and tried to muscle a ball inside to Paul Richardson.

He found Landon Collins instead.

The Pro Bowl addition to the secondary made his best play of camp with a one-handed, leaping interception in the end zone and then sprinted out toward daylight. It might have been a 100-plus yard pick-six had it come in a live game. Collins had two initial reads, but both went in other directions, leaving the safety to freelance in the middle of the field.

“All I had was space and opportunity and I just knew looking at the quarterback, he was drifting my way,” Collins said. “So from that standpoint, I knew the ball was coming in that area. I just didn’t know where it was going at. I broke on the ball and played with instincts from there. But with big plays like that, it shows the team that we got talent on our back end that’s going to make plays, that’s going to be playmakers. Game changers. Get an opportunity to win a game, and try to make a run for the big dance. . . . We have guys all over the field to do that, and it’s very special and I can see it on this team.”

The acclimation of Collins to this defense continues to grow as coaches add more to his plate at a purposefully slow rate. Communication, not physical conditioning, is the biggest focal point. Everyone must be on the same page, particularly with last-second adjustments, to avoid busted coverages.

At the same time, Collins continues to develop as a veteran leader within the unit. That can sometimes be tricky for a newcomer, but the three-time Pro Bowler with an all-pro selection also on his résumé and a massive new contract already has a level of clout.

“I’m a guy that’s gonna pull a guy to the side just to see what’s going on with his mind-set,” Collins said. “What he should be looking at? What he should be reading? I just try to give him a key-set on what a veteran guy would do [rather] than what a rookie would do. And, give him my mistakes of what I did in the past so they can understand that from that standpoint.”

Cleveland not far away

The Redskins have three more practices before traveling to Cleveland for the exhibition opener. Coach Jay Gruden said he will probably decide on the quarterback rotation on Tuesday, but still doesn’t know when a Week 1 starter will be decided on.

“I’d love to make that choice today, but I don’t think that’s going to happen for a little bit of time,” Gruden said. “These guys are all doing some good things.”

Despite the limited time before Cleveland, Gruden said they’ll stay in training-camp mode as opposed to game-day preparation. They’ll do some of that Tuesday and off the field Wednesday, but the emphasis remains on finding the best 53 for the roster.

Injury update

Rookie first-round pick Montez Sweat missed his second straight practice with what was listed as a lower leg injury after getting kicked in the calf Wednesday.

Rookie Jordan Brailford was removed from the physically unable to perform list and participated in some team drills.

Line rotation

Geron Christian continued to get the first-team snaps at left tackle with Ereck Flowers next to him at guard. Newly-signed Donald Penn took second-team reps at left tackle beside rookie Wes Martin.

The second pairing could be the preferred duo once the season arrives despite the second-team reps.

