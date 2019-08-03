

Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry at the first day of training camp. (Tommy Gilligan/Associated Press)

Navy football coach Ken Niumatalolo, following the program’s worst season since 2002, spent a significant portion of this past offseason considering ways in which the Midshipmen could become less predictable on offense.

The broad conclusion he reached was the need for more effective passing plays. Last season the Midshipmen averaged 72.8 passing yards per game, which ranked last among 129 schools in major college football. They finished with a 3-10 record.

“They’re crowding the line of scrimmage. They’ve got 11 guys up there,” Niumatalolo, referring to opposing defenses, said Saturday during the team’s media day at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. “You run out of hats. You can’t block everybody. You can’t crack everybody. You run out of people.”

Niumatalolo shared that the offensive formations this season would include elements of the run andshoot, a nod to the system June Jones deployed with prolific results when he served as head coach at Hawaii, Niumatalolo’s alma mater.

That’s not to suggest the Midshipmen are planning to stray from their identity. As Niumatalolo put it, Navy isn’t suddenly going to become a blueprint of Mike Leach’s “Air Raid” attack that has transformed Washington State into a force in the Pac-12.

But part of the appeal of the run and shoot for Navy is using motion before the snap to generate confusion at the line of scrimmage, thus ideally creating mismatches for the wide receivers.

“We’re still going to have our option game because it’s who we are,” Niumatalolo said. “A tough-minded option game implemented with the run-and-shoot game that allows us to adjust on the [fly]. We’re not going to have a ton of passing stuff, but adjust to what the coverages are.”

[Maryland football is just getting to know new QB Josh Jackson, and vice versa]

Entering fall camp that began Friday, the Midshipmen have an undisputed starting quarterback, Malcolm Perry, set to make decisions in the diversified offense. Last year Niumatalolo and offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper started three players at the position multiple times.

Navy was among five teams nationally to start three quarterbacks in multiple games, a move Niumatalolo called a mistake he vowed not to make again this season.

Perry and Zach Abey started five games apiece last year, and Garret Lewis started three.

Perry, a senior, is the only player back among that group after initially gaining national attention as a freshman for coming out of the stands at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium to finish out a season-opening win.

“Just don’t try to be perfect,” Perry said of how he’s developed at the position. “Don’t be afraid to make a mistake.”

Last season Perry, who also played slot back, led the Midshipmen in rushing with 1,087 yards and was second in touchdowns (seven). He attempted just 25 passes, completing nine for 222 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Niumatalolo called Perry the fastest quarterback he’s coached at Navy, which opens the season Aug. 31 against visiting Holy Cross.

“We’re still rushing for 300 but throw for 150-plus,” Niumatalolo said of the offensive yardage ratio he’s seeking. “That’s kind of the goal, and I think if we do that, some of these [opponents], and they’re like, ‘They’re not throwing,’ and they’ve got 22 guys on the line of scrimmage, we’ve got to make those people pay.”

