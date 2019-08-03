

"I want to make the quarterback’s job as easy as possible,” says Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — In April, Dwayne Haskins tweeted out a plea to his future franchise to please pick one of “his guys.” He tagged three of his Ohio State teammates: wide receivers Parris Campbell, Johnnie Dixon and Terry McLaurin.

“You won’t regret it,” Haskins wrote in the tweet, punctuating the statement with a winking emoji.

A day after selecting Haskins with the 15th overall pick, the Redskins met their new franchise quarterback’s request, drafting McLaurin in the third round (76th overall). And based on his start to training camp, McLaurin seems to be doing his part in proving his quarterback right.

“When [Haskins and I are] in together, I feel like he’s going to come to me nine times out of 10,” McLaurin said. “Just that familiarity, having that chemistry already built, that’s so important with the quarterback and the receiver. We’re learning a new offense, but the chemistry is still there.”

Whatever team picks me I just need one small thing, just one. ☝️ please pick one of my guys for me! @YoungKing_JD5 @TheTerry_25 @PCampbell21 you won’t regret it 😉 — Dwayne Haskins, Jr🌹 (@dh_simba7) April 24, 2019

McLaurin, a two-time captain at Ohio State, has already exhibited his ability to work with Haskins, but the wide receiver is also separating himself in other ways. So far, he is settling in with both Case Keenum and Colt McCoy, the veteran quarterbacks competing with Haskins for the starting job.

“[Keenum and McCoy] come up to me a lot just telling me how much they like my body language, how I run my route, how crisp and clean I make it for them,” McLaurin said. “So that’s what you want to do. I want to make the quarterback’s job as easy as possible.”

The 23-year-old rookie expanded on what he tries to provide for his quarterbacks, describing one play in which he beat cornerback Quinton Dunbar one-on-one on an out route during the seventh day of camp.

[Brian Quick, Darvin Kidsy fight for roster spots in Redskins’ restocked WR group]

“I was trying to keep Dunbar in his position so you couldn’t beat me to the spot, and I snapped [my foot] down at the end,” McLaurin said. “That gives the quarterback clean body language to know where I’m going to be at the angle, so he knows where to put the ball.”

This is how McLaurin speaks: He is analytical and purposeful, as if he has already dissected every part of his game. He said he intentionally tries to match up against veteran defensive backs, including Dunbar, Josh Norman and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, so he can ask them for feedback on how he is running his routes or if he is giving any tells.

“Terry’s also a smart guy,” wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard said. “He’s handled the volume of what we’re asking him to do at a very, very high rate, so we’re excited to have him.”

McLaurin is known for his speed and leadership ability, which he demonstrated at wide receiver and on special teams for the Buckeyes. The 6-foot, 208-pounder played in every game after his freshman year and averaged 20 yards per reception as a senior while making 11 touchdown catches. He recorded the fastest top speed of any athlete during the Senior Bowl in January.

[Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is in mix for Redskins roster spot, and more camp takeaways]

“His speed [is impressive]. I think we’ve all seen it,” Hilliard said. “The kid’s unbelievably strong. His hands have been good so far. He’s handled everything we’ve thrown at him. He’s been available. We can’t ask for anything else.”

McLaurin is competing for a role in a Redskins’ receiving corps that struggled a year ago but Hilliard called “the most talented” he’s been around, a group that includes veterans Josh Doctson, Paul Richardson Jr. and Trey Quinn, as well as another promising rookie in sixth-round pick Kelvin Harmon. As a result, he is taking on a different role than the leadership position he developed alongside Haskins during college.

“I felt like at Ohio State I was in a unique situation because I was the leader of the team, so I had that responsibility to make sure we were ready for that first game,” McLaurin said. “Now, I’m just trying to earn my spot on this team.”

