Now that the dust has settled from a cataclysmic NBA Finals and Kevin Durant’s departure, there is an unmistakable drumbeat emanating from the Golden State Warriors that signals, “don’t forget about us.”

Stephen Curry said last week that he “loves” hearing the narrative that the “Warriors are done,” and Klay Thompson piped up to add that those who think Golden State’s “dynasty is over [are] a little ignorant.”

While Durant was only one of many high-profile departures this summer, the Warriors have responded to their postseason turbulence and offseason upheaval by solidifying their original championship foundation. After first inking Thompson to a five-year, $190 million max contract in early July, Golden State has agreed to sign Draymond Green to a four-year, $100 million max contract extension on Saturday. ESPN first reported the deal.

Green, 29, averaged 7.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game last season, earning all-defensive honors for the fifth straight year. The three-time all-star and 2017 defensive player of the year has won three titles and reached the Finals five times with the Warriors, and his promotion to the starting lineup in 2014 was crucial to launching their era of excellence.

The new agreement ensures that Golden State’s core trio will be under contract together for at least the next three seasons. Curry is locked up through 2021-22, Thompson through 2023-24 and Green, who had been on track to become an unrestricted free agent next summer, through 2023-24. D’Angelo Russell, a scoring guard who was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in a sign-and-trade for Durant, is also inked through 2022-23.

When Green signed with agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports back in March, some wondered whether he was laying the groundwork for an exit strategy or a massive payday. Not so. By agreeing early, Green passed on the possibility of signing a five-year max contract worth more than $200 million as one of the biggest names in a weak 2020 free agency crop.

Paul, perhaps best known for his aggressive play to land Anthony Davis on the Los Angeles Lakers with his close friend LeBron James, has shown the ability to throw a change-up in negotiations too. He landed Eric Bledsoe a sensible four-year extension with the Milwaukee Bucks in early March, and here he ensured that Green will remain with the team that selected him in the second round of the 2012 draft. The boat didn’t need to be rocked, and so it wasn’t.

There were good reasons for both Green and the Warriors to get this done early. From Green’s perspective, he operates in an ideal basketball fit with Curry and Thompson. He gets to do what he does best — captaining the defense, making plays with his passing, serving as an emotional leader — without being held back by his lack of shooting or limited one-on-one game.

What’s more, his value and impact are directly tied to his motor and athleticism. Green’s production dipped noticeably last season as he battled health and weight issues, and his undersized 6-foot-7 frame and limited scoring will present greater challenges as he ages. He remains a game-changing presence in the playoffs, as he showed throughout the Western Conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers, but further decline or injuries could easily have altered his earning potential.



Draymond Green is signed with the Warriors through the 2023-2024 season after Saturday's extension. (Ben Margot/AP)

For Golden State, Green represents certainty. He has captained a top-10 defense for five straight years, and his ability to play center unlocks the Warriors’ most devastating lineups. After struggling at times to remain focused and aligned during Durant’s contract year, Golden State has now sidestepped similar distractions for next season. There will be plenty of new faces around the core trio, but there shouldn’t be any grumbling or rumors.

The Warriors were also highly motivated to avoid a showdown next summer. With Curry, Thompson and Russell all signed to major contracts, replacing Green in 2020 would have been next to impossible. The risk of an aging Green underperforming on the final year or two of this contract is far less than that of being stuck without a proven defensive anchor to make the most of Curry’s remaining prime years.

Durant, DeMarcus Cousins, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, and Quinn Cook are among Golden State’s key players who will not return next season, an outflow of talent that will test Coach Steve Kerr’s reinvention capabilities. The Warriors have long sought to duplicate the San Antonio Spurs’ sustainability, and taking care of Curry, Thompson and now Green mimics the Spurs’ ability to keep together their fabled “Big 3” of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginóbili.

Golden State will not be the same fearsome juggernaut without Durant, and its ability to contend in 2020 will hinge on Thompson’s return from an ACL injury. Nevertheless, locking up Green allows the Warriors to remain among the league’s most revered franchises while maintaining the central chemistry that has consistently delivered a beautiful, and wildly successful, brand of basketball.

