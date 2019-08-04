

Antonio Brown is going to play one of these days. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

The Oakland Raiders are eager to get star wide receiver Antonio Brown installed in Jon Gruden’s offense. The question is when that will happen.

Training camp is underway. The “Hard Knocks” crews are in place and Brown has been disappointingly absent. Brown, who had missed several days of training camp practice, was examined by a foot specialist Saturday and, although there were no details on what exactly ails him, he hasn’t been ruled out for any long period. He had been activated from the non-football injury list July 28 before his foot injury sidelined him. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the injury is not long-term.

Sources told ESPN that Brown, 31, had been on the non-football injury list because of sore feet and the receiver posted a photo of his battered feet on an Instagram story last week. Quarterback Derek Carr did not seem concerned about Brown’s absence, although ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez reported he “recoiled” when shown the image of Brown’s feet.

"We wish the healing process of whatever is going on will be fast,” Carr said (via the Mercury News). “We want it to be fast, but at the same time you can’t rush things for training camp when you know you have a season and hopefully a playoff run to think about, right?

“The trainers know way more than any of the players know. We just know that when he does show up, we can’t wait and we’ll welcome him with open arms. Hopefully he’s healthy and just ready to hit [the ground] running.”

Gruden, though, expressed disappointment at Brown’s absence.

“I think we’re all disappointed,” Gruden said. “We think he’s disappointed. We’d like to get the party started. We’d like to get him out here. He’s a big part of the team. I want the guy out here as soon as possible. I’d like him to never leave and stay in the huddle every play. But life goes on and you’ve got to continue to work, and the other guys got to take advantage of these opportunities, and so far, they have.”

Because of the time they spent together before camp, Carr has no concerns.

"We spent a lot of time at my house throwing,” Carr said. “We spent hours upon hours throwing, so there is chemistry, there is development. I’m used to throwing him the ball. It won’t be brand new when he shows up.”

Read more from The Post:

Tom Brady agrees to contract extension through his age-44 season

Ed Reed speaks of mass shootings and mental health in his Hall of Fame speech

Welcome to the NFC East, the NFL’s new black-and-blue division

Champ Bailey says the Redskins didn’t congratulate him on the Hall of Fame until this week

Carson Wentz opens 2019 season with a talented offense and no Nick Foles safety net