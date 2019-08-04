

Caty McNally, left, and Coco Gauff slap hands during their Citi Open final win over Fanny Stollar and Maria Sanchez. (Patrick Semansky)

After a disappointing afternoon in which Catherine McNally lost her Citi Open semifinal to Camila Giorgi, the 17-year-old American was all smiles by Saturday evening, and for good reason: She had fellow American teenager Coco Gauff by her side and a new piece of hardware to take home to Cincinnati.

Gauff and McNally won the Citi Open women’s doubles title, the first WTA title of any sort for both players, with a 6-2, 6-2 thumping of Maria Sanchez and Fanny Stoller. Their championship started an hour before the men’s semifinals got underway at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center and they were the draw of the evening, with fans filing into John A. Harris Grandstand an hour before the match began. They gave the crowd, packed shoulder-to-shoulder in the evening heat and humidity, quite a show.

“Pretty much everything was surreal,” McNally said. “I went into this tournament with zero expectation, so I mean, just how I did result-wise was surreal, and then just the support, every time we walked out on court it was packed stands. It just means a lot. . . . We now have a new nickname, McCoco, so we’ve been hearing that a lot. Just to see other people looking up to us — that was me when I was younger looking up to other people, older players. That just means a lot.”

The American duo won 57 points to their opponents’ 36, served three aces and displayed decision-making skills beyond their years at net, smashing overheads and slicing winners to the crowd’s delight despite a hip injury that had McNally wincing in pain during her singles match.

McNally looked fresh during her second match of the day, and the pair ran to embrace in celebration after securing the win in just 65 minutes.

“[The title] means a lot. Obviously, we want to do well in singles,” Gauff said, "but I think we just love competing in general, so whether it’s singles or doubles, we want to win no matter what. So I think that we really get as nervous as we do in doubles as we do in singles because we just want to make the other one proud.”

Next up for the pair is the U.S. Open, where they won the juniors doubles title last year. But this summer, both McNally and Gauff have made it clear they can hang with the adults.

They aren’t sure whether they’ll be competing in the U.S. Open qualifying rounds or in the main draw. Either way, the pair have built enough confidence throughout the week that they like their chances.

“I mean, I don’t put any expectations, but I honestly believe that we can.,” Gauff said. “We can do whatever we want when we put our minds to it, so I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, let’s just see what happens.’ Our goal is to win it."

Men’s doubles final set

Jean-Julien Roger and Horia Tecau defeated the Australian pair of Alex de Minaur and John Peers in the first men’s doubles semifinal Saturday. They’ll will meet second-seeded Raven Klassen and Michael Venus in Sunday’s final. Klassen and Venus defeated Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo 6-2, 7-6 (7-2) to reach the final.