

Italian Camila Giorgi muscled past American Catherine McNally to reach the Citi Open finals. (Marlena Sloss/The Washington Post)

American Jessica Pegula and Italian Camila Giorgi each took advantage of a Citi Open draw blown wide open by upsets. Now, both are the verge of a breakthrough by earning a spot in Sunday’s final.

Pegula, 25, advanced with 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over Russian Anna Kalinskaya. Giorgi, 27, beat American Catherine McNally, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.

Pegula is seeking her first WTA title while Giorgi, who has two titles under her belt, is seeking her first in Washington in her fourth appearance here.

“Right now, it just feels like I’m hitting the stride that maybe I could have hit a few years ago,” said Pegula, referring to a period she missed in 2014 due to a right knee injury. “I have goals. Top 50 would be nice.”

A title for Pegula, ranked No. 79, would also come at a point in which the 25-year-old looks to separate herself among a horde of American women.

“I don’t really compare myself to the other American girls,” Pegula said. “But yeah, it’s good to see them doing well because it definitely gives you confidence that, you know, we’re on the same team and we’re all playing for the U.S.”

Giorgi, ranked No. 62, defeated one of the “other American girls” Pegula referenced in Saturday’s first semifinal, handling the 17-year-old McNally.

“I alway focus on myself and my game,” Giorgi said. “I played every match very good. I tried to be more aggressive than usual so it was good.”

McNally did not walk away from the tournament empty-handed, however. She and 15-year-old partner Coco Gauff won the women’s doubles title after McNally fell to Giorgi.

Giorgi is competing in just her seventh tournament of the season due to a lingering right wrist injury, which she said has not impacted her performance.

“[The injury] is not a drama,” Giorgi said. “It was just a period, and the good thing is I’m playing good today. This is the most important [thing].”

While Giorgi has looked dominant ― she has dropped just one set in the tournament — she will face a test in Pegula, who has won two of their three meetings — though the last one came at Innisbrook (Fla.) in 2012.

Pegula’s stamina has been tested in Washington’s heat and humidity — she was extended to three sets against Kalinskaya and in her second-round match. Kalinskaya, for her part, had gone three sets in each of her two previous matches before facing Pegula.

The extra set proved an advantage for Pegula on Saturday. Kalinskaya entered the match with athletic tape on her inner right leg and struggled with a back injury throughout the first set. She played through the injury, but not without seeing a trainer between games.

“Right before she called the trainer, I noticed [Kalinskaya] wasn’t even trying to reach for any returns,” Pegula said. “I definitely started thinking about [the injury], for sure, because she was still playing pretty well. She wasn’t moving great, but she was still going for shots.”

Kalinskya found her form in the second set, but Pegula’s serve was too much for the Russian in the third set.

By now, both Pegula and Giorgi have battled through the heat to the tournament’s end. Pegula said she has gained confidence by winning the latest match, and she now has one more to go.

“I mean, to stick to the cliche, you really do kind of take it one match at a time,” Pegula said.

