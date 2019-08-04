

Nick Kyrgios delivers the winning forehand to close out a third-set tiebreaker Saturday, securing a spot in the Citi Open finals. (Marlena Sloss/The Washington Post)

A dominant theme of this Citi Open has been the coming together of new pairings: An old tournament was paired with a new executive in Mark Ein; Andy Murray paired with brother Jamie in doubles, as were teen standouts Catherine McNally and Coco Gauff. The meeting of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios in Saturday’s first men’s semifinal may have been the most electrifying duo of all.

Tsitsipas and Kyrgios started the week playing doubles together for the first time and ended it trading aces across the net in what was perhaps the highest-quality battle the Citi Open had seen all week. Kyrgios upset the top-seeded Greek, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9-7), in a semifinal that had the shine of a championship match. The Aussie awaits either Daniil Medvedev or Peter Gojowczyk, who played later Saturday night, in Sunday’s actual final.

The match may have felt much different if they hadn’t played doubles at the beginning of the week. Tsitsipas, who after this week should be ranked in the top five for the first time in his career, and Kyrgios are poles apart in the way they approach the sport and their personalities, and they have something of a history.

This week, Kyrgios described himself as a bit of a troll to Tsitsipas online. After getting to know him, the Aussie, ranked No. 52, speaks almost tenderly of his partner-turned-opponent.

“We've got to know each other a little bit better this week, we actually get along really well,” Kyrgios said. “ … He's one of the best players in the world right now … obviously he's a good kid. He's going to have an amazing career. He's already done some amazing things.”

After their doubles match earlier this week Kyrgios, 24, joked he should stay far away from Tsitsipas to avoid corrupting the 20-year-old.

“I’m a bad influence,” Kyrgios half-joked, to which Tsitsipas gave an earnest response.

“Nooo, don’t say that! Come on. I didn’t even feel that,” Tsitsipas said.

Saturday’s match showed the only influence they have on each other on the court may be to raise the level of play. Kyrgios displayed the potent mix of controlled, chaotic tennis he usually reserves for the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Tsitsipas produced fabulous tennis as well, stretching his lanky body to chase down shots that would be winners against lesser players, but he also smiled and laughed during the match more than he has all week.

Kyrgios has that effect, thanks to his assortment of trick shots and jokes. At one point, Tsitsipas needed to change his left shoe after breaking a few of his laces, a problem that’s plagued him all week much to the annoyance of some of his opponents. They are left to bide their time while Tsitsipas often made footwear changes midgame. (“It happens when I’m sliding on the forehand side. Because my laces touch the ground,” Tsitsipas said Friday. “There’s a friction that causes the breakage of my shoelaces.”)

When Tsitsipas walked to his chair to pull of his shoes once again, Kyrgios scurried over to him and presented a backup pair on bended knee while both shared a laugh.

Amid the fun, there were spectacular rallies and serves that showed how fiercely both can compete — and how evenly matched they were.

Tsitsipas served 14 aces to Kyrgios’s 19. Both won exactly 48 of 58 points (83 percent) on their first serve. They split the 182 points played exactly down the middle.

The difference? Perhaps it was some advice Kyrgios got just before match point. He turned around and asked a fan in the stands where he should place his serve and the fan responded, “to the backhand.”

It worked. When the pair embraced after the match at midcourt, the crowd was on its feet.

