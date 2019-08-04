

Redskins quarterbacks, from left, Colt McCoy, Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins struggled Sunday. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — The quarterback play at Washington Redskins training camp has been sporadic; issues on the offensive line and newcomers at the position have led to inconsistent results. Another rough day by the QBs is where we begin our takeaways from Sunday:

QBs struggle in two-minute period

The two-minute period of a fairly serene Sunday practice was an absolute mess for the Redskins.

Colt McCoy took the snaps with the first team, moved the offense into the red zone and promptly threw an interception to safety Landon Collins.

Case Keenum was next, and he threw an interception to linebacker BJ Blunt in the end zone to end his series.

The period ended for rookie Dwayne Haskins when he took a sack, but he also sailed a pass eight yards out of the back of the end zone on a high throw to wide receiver Jehu Chesson. Hopefully he was throwing it away.

It was not a spectacular day for the quarterbacks during a light practice without pads following a physical, fully padded session Saturday. For Coach Jay Gruden, the evaluation continues.

“They’ve all done some really good things, without a doubt, and they’ve all done some things that we’ve got to coach," he said. "That’s just the way it is at the quarterback position. Colt’s got the most experience in the system, but he still hasn’t played a whole lot. He hasn’t taken a lot of reps. . . . Case has all the reps, but he doesn’t have much experience in the system. . . . And obviously Dwayne is a rookie. All three of them have shown flashes of being really good and really productive, and all three have shown flashes of, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get better.’ ”

Gruden said he hasn’t decided how the playing time will be divvied up when preseason games begin. The Redskins visit the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night, and Gruden said he might not use all three quarterbacks in that game. He could choose to divide the quarters or halves between two of the three players, then rotate them for the next game. The Redskins have been deliberate about how the quarterbacks rotate in practice; Keenum and McCoy seem to be getting a few more first-team reps than Haskins.

All three have had issues. Keenum has been the most consistent, but he hasn’t been a big playmaker. McCoy has been best with presnap organization and has made big plays, but he has also thrown too many interceptions. Haskins flashes his physical skills but is still learning the details of being an NFL quarterback.

Richardson is mentoring young wideouts

Paul Richardson doesn’t want to be that guy. He remembers joining the Seattle Seahawks as a first-round draft pick and feeling left out after Percy Harvin, Doug Baldwin and Jermaine Kearse had scored touchdowns in a Super Bowl victory just months before. The speedy wide receiver never wanted to make others feel that way, so he has begun mentoring the Redskins’ young wideouts, including rookie Terry McLaurin.

“It was kind of weird," Richardson said. "I went into a situation where it was all competition. Nobody really introduced themselves to me. Nobody really took me under their wing, so to speak. I just wanted to be the guy who attached to [these] rookies. I wanted to be the guy who took them to go eat. I wanted to be the guy who was willing to sit down and [study] the playbook with them because I wish that I would have had that. It’s great; that’s why we have good chemistry in our room. It’s a competition going on, but you wouldn’t think it because we all relate to each other well because we’re open to it.”

The first-team rotation of Josh Doctson, Richardson and Trey Quinn is mostly set, but a group of youngsters — second-year player Cam Sims and rookies McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon — has shown an ability to be contributors sooner than later.

Injury updates

First-round draft pick Montez Sweat missed his third consecutive practice after being kicked in the calf Wednesday. Gruden said the edge rusher will be fine and that he expects Sweat to be ready for the game at Cleveland.

Cornerback Adonis Alexander (quad) is expected to miss a couple of weeks and could be a candidate to begin the season on injured reserve. Defensive lineman Caleb Brantley was out with what Gruden described as a mild Lisfranc injury in his foot. Cornerback Quinton Dunbar was out with an illness, and cornerback Greg Stroman is day-to-day with a groin injury.

Running back Adrian Peterson was held out with a lower leg injury in addition to giving him a day of rest. He’s listed as day-to-day. Tackle Morgan Moses got a veteran’s rest day.

Depth chart unveiled

The Redskins released their first unofficial depth chart of the preseason — with an emphasis on unofficial. Still, that doesn’t stop us from examining a few key position battles:

The No. 1 quarterback is McCoy, followed by Keenum and Haskins.

The left tackles are listed Geron Christian, then Donald Penn, then Corey Robinson.

Ereck Flowers is the No. 1 left guard, followed by Wes Martin and Hugh Thornton.

Fabian Moreau and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie are the second-team cornerbacks.

