

Tom Brady is entering a season in which he'll be 42. (Steven Senne/AP)

As Tom Brady prepares to play the upcoming season for the New England Patriots at age 42, the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback already is readying for the possibility — or perhaps the inevitability — of playing the 2020 season and beyond.

Brady has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Patriots that runs through the 2021 season, according to multiple people familiar with the situation. The new deal increases Brady’s 2019 income by about $8 million, to $23 million. It adds two additional seasons at prospective salaries of, according to the league-owned NFL Network, $30 million in 2020 and $32 million in 2021.

That makes the extension potentially worth $70 million, although adjustments are possible along the way as Brady and the Patriots operate on what amounts to a year-by-year basis.

“We’re all day-to-day if you think about it,” Brady said last week when asked about his contract during his meeting with reporters at the Patriots’ training camp. “None of us are really promised anything. I’m trying to do the best I can do today and just let those things sort themselves out.”

The Patriots had no immediate comment.

Brady’s deal had been set to expire following the 2019 season, after which he would have been eligible for unrestricted free agency. But Brady, agent Don Yee and the Patriots made certain it did not come to that.