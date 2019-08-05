

Alex Smith at Redskins training camp in Richmond. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Alex Smith won’t play anytime soon, but the 35-year-old is optimistic he will eventually overcome his gruesome leg injury and return to the field. In the meantime, the Redskins quarterback is sitting in on every meeting at training camp in Richmond, balancing his competitive desire to shed his crutches and get on with the next step in a long recovery process and serving as a mentor to the teammates competing for his former job.

“It’s definitely a different kind of role for me, a different capacity, but I’m loving being down here and I’m glad I came down,” Smith, who broke the tibia and fibula in his right leg last November, told Redskins radio voice Larry Michael on Monday. “This whole experience for me has kind of been flexible with my rehab and coming back . . . It’s been nice to be around the guys. Selfishly for me, it’s been nice to help me pass some time.”

Smith, who had the bulky external fixator removed from his right leg last month, said he has been “kind of like a coach” at training camp, especially to rookie Dwayne Haskins and veterans Case Keenum and Colt McCoy, but he’s been careful about how and when he chooses to offer advice to his fellow QBs.

“It’s a fine line,” Smith said. “We have a lot of coaches in the quarterbacks room. Obviously we have [quarterbacks coach Tim Rattay] and [offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell] and throw [Head Coach Jay Gruden] in there. He’s in there for most meetings as well. There’s a lot of voices, so for me I try to select my words carefully. I just think it’s easy to get too many voices in there sometimes. It can be a lot of clutter, especially for a young guy like Dwayne and Case [being] new to the system."

Smith, who spent five seasons in Kansas City before being traded to the Redskins in January 2018, has some experience mentoring rookie QBs. He enjoyed a career year in 2017, his final season with the Chiefs, which came after the team drafted Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the first round. Mahomes credited Smith’s tutelage during their one season together for helping him become a breakout star.

“I owe him a lot,” Mahomes, the NFL’s reigning offensive player of the year, told Peter King last September.

“I’ve been in a lot of quarterback situations,” Smith told Michael. “I’ve been in three-way competitions before, I’ve been in a lot of battles. I feel like I’ve been around a lot of different guys and seen how it gets handled. I think you’re able to compete out here on the field in between the lines, and then I think when you step away from it, I think you can be good teammates. I think those two can kind of coexist. I think being there for [the Redskins’ quarterbacks], being a support system for all three of them — they’re all different guys and in different points in their careers and going through things — helping out in any way I can, it’s not always an Xs and Os thing.”

As for his own recovery, Smith said his goal “without a doubt” is to play again, and he still feels like he has “a lot left” ahead of him. He has resumed upper body workouts and throws every day while seated to keep his arm in shape.

“I’m doing well,” Smith said. “I’m as optimistic as I’ve ever been. I’ve continued to progress. I don’t think I ever anticipated what this road would be like, I don’t think I knew what it would be like. Longer than I thought, but I’m still progressing.”

[Welcome to the NFC East, the NFL's new black-and-blue division]

Smith praised his “amazing wife,” Liz, and the Redskins for their support throughout his recovery, which has included multiple surgeries and an extended hospital stay after he developed an infection in his leg. There’s no timetable for his potential return. From his perspective on the sideline and his time in meeting rooms, Smith is optimistic about the Redskins’ chances to compete for a playoff spot this season.

“I think we’re sitting in a great situation,” he said. “I think we have the talent and ability, and the guys and the character, the leadership to absolutely do what we want to do. I think that starts with the division and punching your ticket, but for us, I think all eyes are staring at the opener and trying to get off to a right start. Right now it’s having a great camp, it’s figuring out the 53. I think any successful team is going to get production from their rookie class. You have to have it. Some of these guys, I think, need to step up and be playmakers for us, to contribute.”

