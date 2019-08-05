

Mike Rizzo's trade deadline moves gave Dave Martinez more options out of the Nationals bullpen. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

PHOENIX — Options, options, options.

That’s the operative word around the Washington Nationals these days, at least concerning their bullpen, ever since they added three new relievers before the last week’s trade deadline. Manager Dave Martinez likes how many options he has. General Manager Mike Rizzo is confident in how Martinez will use those options. The newest of the options — Daniel Hudson, Hunter Strickland, Roenis Elías — are happy to be with the Nationals. The holdover options — Sean Doolittle, Fernando Rodney, Wander Suero, Tanner Rainey, Matt Grace — are happy to see reinforcements arrive.

Once this bullpen came together, in no more than 30 minutes, the question became how Martinez would utilize it. When asked about that, over and over this past weekend, Martinez maintained that a deeper bullpen would lessen workloads from the top down. He didn’t offer much more than that. But across three games in Arizona, a win and two losses, he provided a loose picture of his plan.

“We had four or five arms that we could rely on the bullpen, and we needed that to get deeper,” Rizzo said Saturday. “When you have to use your A bullpen in B bullpen situations, to keep games close, that’s what was making it so difficult for Davey to maneuver those type of decisions.”

Before acquiring Elías, Strickland and Hudson, some relievers had more specific roles than others. Doolittle has been the Nationals’ closer from day one. Rodney developed into their eighth-inning setup man. Suero had the seventh and, if he were unavailable, Rainey could take on high-leverage situations. Martinez rarely deviated.

But now, with three proven additions in the mix, Suero and Rainey are less defined, while Grace will be a traditional long man. Suero and Rainey could be bumped down to middle relief or be called upon in lopsided games or when the “A bullpen” needs rest. They also both struggled this weekend, with Rainey failing to complete an inning Saturday, and Suero taking the loss Sunday after he gave up two runs that broke a seventh-inning tie.

As for the other four — Doolittle, Hudson, Strickland and Elías — Martinez seems to have a clearer idea of how he’ll plug them in. Elías is currently on the 10-day injured list, having hurt himself while running to first base Friday night, and was replaced on the roster by Javy Guerra, another multi-inning reliever. Yet Elías did face two batters in his Nationals’ debut after Martinez went to the lefty to match up in the sixth inning.

[Nationals’ Howie Kendrick, Roenis Elías land on 10-day injured list with hamstring strains]

Martinez showed that he will plug Elías in at any spot of a close contest and rely on him to get lefties out. The Nationals had otherwise looked to a combination of Tony Sipp, Grace and even Suero to do that this season due to Suero’s solid reverse splits. Elías, confusing splits aside, is a sure upgrade.

Strickland seems to be interchangeable with Rodney as the setup man for Doolittle. On Friday, with the bullpen completely rested and the Nationals holding a slim lead, Strickland pitched the seventh, Rodney pitched the eighth, and Doolittle shut the door. On Sunday, with Washington trailing by two runs, Strickland threw a scoreless eighth while the 42-year-old Rodney rested.

When Martinez discusses his reimagined pen and how it will help this team, he often points to Rodney and how much the Nationals were asking of him. Rodney pitched in both legs of a doubleheader on July 24, then failed to record a save the next day. Martinez says that will not happen again because of — you guessed it — his options. Strickland, with his power fastball and sharp slider, provides a way to divvy up duties and keep both arms fresh.

And then there’s Hudson, maybe the Nationals’ best deadline acquisition, and a bit under the radar because of his no-flash approach. He arrived having stranded 21 of the 22 runners he’d inherited this season with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Nationals, on the other hand, have been looking for a reliever to come in and kill rallies all year. That’s why Martinez complimented Hudson ability to do so, even before he joined the team, then twice plugged him into those situations against Arizona. Hudson stranded the bases loaded with a strikeout on Saturday. He got two outs to stand runners on the corners on Sunday.

Hudson did it with a high-90s fastball, high-80s slider, and a sinker that can induce ground balls when needed. His first two appearances as a National bumped his season total to 26 of 27 inherited runners left on base in 2019. So his reputation has checked out.

“I’ve always kind of taken pride in trying to get out of those situations for teammates,” Hudson said. “You know that’s their livelihood out there on the bases, and I’d want them to have the same mind-set when they come in if my guys are on base.”

How Martinez mixes in Rainey and Suero while balancing his improved parts will be important down the stretch. He has a tendency to overtax relievers who are clicking, with Doolittle, Rodney and Suero all examples of that this season. Suero and Rainey, when on, can be viable middle relievers who moonlight in big spots. That, in turn, could help avoid going to Doolittle, Rodney, and Strickland too often.

Martinez will figure that out in the coming days, and in the coming weeks, while he pieces together a bullpen blueprint for the pennant race. And it won’t have to be set in stone. The thing about options — maybe the best thing — is that they allow for constant change.

