

UK scouts at Camden Yards cheer Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander during Sunday's game. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Major League Baseball has already announced the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs as the participants in next year’s London Series. But if Commissioner Rob Manfred wants to grow the game in the United Kingdom, he ought to consider sending the Orioles — or at least Baltimore outfielder Anthony Santander — across the pond sooner rather than later.

More than 4,000 UK scouts watched the Orioles’ 6-5 win over the Blue Jays on Sunday from the left field stands at Camden Yards, and as the game wore on, they became more and more enamored with Santander, the 24-year-old Venezuelan patrolling the outfield grass in front of them. Santander — hitting a modest .296 with eight home runs in 50 games this season — is a virtual unknown to the average baseball fan, but he’s officially now big in Britain.

[Fans who unfurled 'Trump 2020' banner at Orioles game escorted out of ballpark]

Over 4000 UK Scouts have arrived at Camden Yards for the Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays!! Amazing atmosphere as the stadium fills up! #UK24WSJ pic.twitter.com/HbXbW3Tll1 — UK Contingent (@ukcontingent) August 4, 2019

The UK scouts, who sported red, white and blue scarves, attended the 24th World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia last week and accounted for more than one-fifth of the announced crowd at Sunday’s game. They stood and cheered wildly when Santander made routine catches, causing the outfielder to shake his head and smile, and they roared in approval when he tossed the ball into the stands as a souvenir after making one such play to end the top of the fifth inning.

The 4,000 UK Scouts in attendance are rebranding themselves as the Anthony Santander Fan Club™️. pic.twitter.com/AsJITvV1op — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 4, 2019

The 38-73 Orioles haven’t given fans much reason to cheer this season, but for the scouts, Santander was reason enough. They cheered every time he strode to the plate and booed Blue Jays center fielder Teoscar Hernandez for catching their unlikely hero’s lazy flyball in the bottom of the fifth.

When Orioles public address announcer Ryan Wagner welcomed the scouts on the scoreboard later in the game, he introduced them as the “Official Anthony Santander International Fan Club,” something that didn’t exist a few hours earlier. One of the scouts — Sarah from West Sussex — even purchased Santander’s No. 25 jersey from the Orioles team store during the game and declared herself the No. 1 member of his fan club.

The Anthony Santander Fan Club™️ Game



Final: #Orioles 6, Blue Jays 5 pic.twitter.com/lVhb2sbE4A — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 4, 2019

“Very happy, thanks to them for coming in here, thanks to them for their support,” Santander, who went 1 for 3 with a walk and a run scored, said of his personal cheering section through a Spanish interpreter. “We won and we won because of their cheers.”

I want to thank the boys and girls scouts that attended our game today.Interacting with them was an unbelievable experience and something I will never forget.

I hope I get to see them again in the future and wish them safe travels back home you are the best!Go O's! @ukcontingent — santander anthony (@roller_mvp) August 4, 2019

Read more from The Post:

‘Can you throw?’: Inside the wackiest inning of the Nationals season

MLB team finds pitching prospect throwing 96-mph head at a ballpark radar booth

In 1969, luck brought to baseball fans together. They finally reunited.

Nats’ trade for Hunter Stricklands sets the table for spicy showdowns with Bryce Harper