

Asdrúbal Cabrera will return to the Nationals after he was designated for assignment by the Rangers last week. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

The Washington Nationals have signed Asdrúbal Cabrera to a major league deal, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, bolstering their infield depth for the pennant race.

Cabrera, 33, appeared in 93 games with the Texas Rangers this season before he was designated for assignment Wednesday. He then cleared outright waivers and became a free agent, giving every major league team a chance to pick him up.

The Nationals jumped at the opportunity, and adding Cabrera provides insurance with Ryan Zimmerman and Howie Kendrick on the injured list.

Kendrick is out with a strained left hamstring, the same injury that nagged him earlier this season. Zimmerman is on the IL for a second time with plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

Cabrera is expected to join the Nationals in San Francisco on Tuesday, and they will need to make corresponding moves to clear space for him on the 25- and 40-man roster.

Cabrera hit .235 for Texas with 12 home runs and 51 RBI. He played 49 games for the Nationals in 2014 after arriving via a midseason trade with the Cleveland Indians. He spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies in the years since before signing a one-year deal with the Rangers in January.

Read more:

Tony Sipp won’t remain with Nationals after being designated for assignment

Dave Martinez hints at his plans for Nationals’ new-look bullpen

Nationals’ Howie Kendrick, Roenis Elías land on 10-day injured list with hamstring strains