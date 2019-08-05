

Philadelphia's Alejandro Bedoya, left, is shown in a July match against Orlando. (Derik Hamilton)

A Philadelphia Union player sent lawmakers a message about gun violence Sunday night, grabbing an on-field mic at Audi Field after scoring a goal in Washington.

During a nationally televised game against D.C. United, Philadelphia midfielder Alejandro Bedoya celebrated with teammates then sprinted to a corner of the field and grabbed the microphone.

“Congress, do something now. End gun violence!" Bedoya shouted into the microphone. “Let’s go!”

“Hey Congress do something NOW end gun violence LET’S GO”@PhilaUnion captain Alejandro Bedoya showing how to use a pitch mic in the @MLS pic.twitter.com/vgpGDrBoHn — Andrew Gourdie (@AndrewGourdie) August 5, 2019

According to a Washington Post reporter who was at the game, Bedoya’s words were not audible at Audi Field, but he could clearly be heard on the Fox Sports 1 telecast.

Concerns about gun violence in the United States returned to the forefront of the national discussion over the weekend, following two more shooting rampages.

On Saturday morning, 20 people were killed and dozens wounded in a shooting in El Paso, Texas. Less than 24 hours later, a gunman in Dayton, Ohio, killed nine — including his sister — and wounded 27 others.

The back-to-back massacres prompted some Democrats to demand that lawmakers return to Washington from summer recess. In the aftermath, some Republicans have struggled to offer a specific legislative response, with some pointing to the influence of violent video games or issues of mental health.

“We have to get it stopped. This has been going on for years,” President Trump said Sunday afternoon, before returning to Washington from his New Jersey golf club.

Washington’s baseball team, the Nationals, also saw a public reaction to concerns about gun violence Sunday.

Before a game in Phoenix against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the stadium announcer asked for a moment of silence to honor the memories of those slain in El Paso and Dayton. The quiet that ensued was interrupted by a fan who yelled, “How about doing something about it?” That was met by a few others in attendance with clapping and shouts of agreement.

Bedoya, 32, is in his fourth season with the Union.

Jesse Dougherty in Phoenix and Matthew Gutierrez in Washington contributed to this report.

Read more from The Post:

Champ Bailey says Redskins didn’t congratulate him on Hall of Fame induction until this week

Nats’ trade for Hunter Strickland sets the table for spicy showdowns with Bryce Harper

Navy football team apologizes, quickly changes motto, ‘Load the clip’