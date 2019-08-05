

Ryan Anderson is competing with rookie first-round pick Montez Sweat for the starting job replacing Preston Smith at outside linebacker. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — Ryan Anderson had a moment of clarity in the spring. He was now the favorite to be a starting outside linebacker for the Washington Redskins after a pair of lackluster seasons that were marred by injury. The status quo of his first two seasons wouldn’t be enough moving forward.

“I feel like I’m a lot more mature and taking care of my business,” Anderson said. “I’m not a guy that doesn’t realize what’s going on. I realize what’s going on. I realized I hadn’t been where I needed to be. My weight and my body, I realized I wasn’t taking it serious. Now, I’m a do everything I’ve got to do and we’ll see when I start playing. We’ll get the results."

The adjustments began off the field. No more fried food. Cutting down on carbs. No more late night meals. Hydrating better.

Anderson also started taking the maintenance of his body more seriously. He picked up nuances from Ryan Kerrigan’s routine, started stretching better before and after workouts. The goal is to play at about 245 pounds, and the former Alabama standout says he can feel the differences already. There haven’t been any training camp cramps and Anderson feels like he’s moving better and getting through practices with more energy.

Kerrigan said he’s noticed Anderson playing lower and more confidently and that the new focus on his body has translated to production on the field.

“When I got to this level, I thought maybe I could stay up late, eat bad and [just] come in,” Anderson said. “It just don’t work that way. . . . A lot of stuff I’ve got to do on my own.”

His study habits also changed, and he said that having a better knowledge of the defense has allowed him to play faster. But that also took a change in mentality. Anderson said he’s loosened up, even from the start of camp, and that’s allowed him to stop looking over his shoulder and just play.

If there’s a time to get serious, it’s now. The starting job is his to lose, and the team spent a first-round pick to bring in Montez Sweat at the same position. Anderson has the leg up as a veteran, but teams don’t spend first-round picks to keep a guy on the bench. It’s now up to Anderson to prove that he’s more than the player who totaled 18 tackles and two sacks in his first two seasons — because even if Sweat ultimately claims the starting role, both players are likely to see playing time.

“I think he’s gotten himself into better shape this year,” Coach Jay Gruden said. “Which is, for his style of play — physical, hustling, tough mentality — you’ve got to be in great shape. I think he’s put himself in a position … in the weight room and [with] the training staff, where his motor should be able to run hot for a longer period of time.”

