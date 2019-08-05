

Tony Sipp will likely become a free agent at the end of this week. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

SAN FRANCISCO — Reliever Tony Sipp pitched in 36 games for the Washington Nationals this season, compiled a 4.71 ERA and, at times, looked like the lefty specialist they signed him to be last March. But the 36-year-old’s short run with the organization has come to a quiet end.

Sipp was designated for assignment by the Nationals last week, while the team made room for three new relievers acquired at the trade deadline. He was then placed on outright waivers for three days, was not claimed by a team, and was offered a minor-league assignment by Washington. He rejected that assignment, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, and will now go on release waivers. And if he clears that, too, Sipp will be a free agent later this week.

The Nationals designated Sipp, Javy Guerra and Michael Blazek to clear space on their 25- and 40-man rosters. Justin Miller was also DFA’d on July 29. But Sipp was the only one of the four to opt for free agency instead of staying in the system. He signed a one-year deal worth a guaranteed $1.25 million in mid-March. He struggled at the start of the season, like most of the Nationals’ bullpen, and went to the injured list with a strained oblique in early May.

His best stretch came in June, when he went eight appearances and 4 2/3 innings without allowing a run. But back-to-back shaky outings ahead of the deadline sealed his fate. Washington traded for lefty Roenis Elías, and didn’t need four — along with Sean Doolittle and Matt Grace — in an eight-man bullpen. Guerra is already back on the Nationals roster, having accepted an assignment with the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies, then getting added back to the 25-man roster Sunday when Elías went to the IL with a right hamstring strain.

That showed the benefit of staying with the Nationals instead of testing the late-season free agent market. But with no more August trades, and contenders always needing more bullpen help, Sipp could still find a temporary home elsewhere.

