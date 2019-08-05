

Here are my 2019 QB rankings, with notes on the top 24, as of Monday, Aug. 5.

It’s important to bear in mind that things can change rapidly during training camp and the preseason, particularly in the event of injuries and/or personnel moves. Thus I’ve embedded my overall rankings at the bottom, which will update frequently between now and the start of the regular season.

Best of luck to you all in your drafts! (Except for anyone drafting against me directly — then I wish you nothing but a level of misfortune worthy of Greek mythology.)

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (bye: 12)

What really needs to be said here? Last year, the gap in per-game scoring (minimum 10 games played) between Mahomes and the second-best QB was greater than the gap between that No. 2 guy and No. 12. Mahomes can and probably will fall back to Earth a bit this season, but he still has room to orbit above everyone else.

2. Deshaun Watson, Texans (10)

He followed up an electrifying but injury-shortened 2017 with a fourth-place finish among QBs last year. Now Watson can hope for healthier seasons from WRs Will Fuller and Keke Coutee, as well as better play from an improved offensive line (it could hardly get worse, let’s face it), and, of course, he still has DeAndre Hopkins.

3. Aaron Rodgers, Packers (11)

Free from the shackles of Mike McCarthy’s unimaginative schemes — and thankfully past an offseason in which his beer-chugging deficiencies were put on humiliating display — Rodgers can hope to do much more of what he likes under new head coach Matt LaFleur. He should at least have a better receiving corps beyond Davante Adams, given another of seasoning for youngsters such as Geronimo Allison, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jake Kumerow.

4. Baker Mayfield, Browns (7)

It was tempting to place last year’s No. 1 overall pick even higher on this list, given how promising he looked in a rookie season that began with Tyrod Taylor under center and Hue Jackson prowling the sideline. Mayfield proved to be as confident on the field as he was off it, and he backed it up with impressive accuracy on secondary-challenging throws. Add arguably the NFL’s most talented WR to the mix in Odell Beckham Jr., and this has the makings of an offense ready to explode.

5. Andrew Luck, Colts (6)

Luck’s calf injury needs to be monitored, but assuming we don’t wind up in a Kevin Durant-type situation, he should be ready for Week 1. Of more importance to the fantasy world is that he looked to be completely over his shoulder woes last season, throwing for the second-most TD passes (39), and his excellent offensive line should help keep the rest of his body parts intact while he slices up defenses.

6. Matt Ryan, Falcons (9)

Last year’s No. 2 QB in terms of fantasy scoring, Ryan seems like a safe bet for stellar production, and we know for a fact that he plays lots of dome games and has Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. His upside seems somewhat capped by a relative lack of rushing — his three TDs on the ground in 2018 were three more than he had from 2013 to 2017 — and Atlanta should have an improved defense, which could have Ryan throwing less, but those are mere quibbles.

7. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers (7)

Not for the faint of heart here, but there is a lot of reason to believe that Winston could throw his way into the fantasy elite this year. First of all, there’s no FitzMagic around to steal his job, and Winston showed down the stretch last year that he could make better decisions with the ball. Head coach Bruce Arians has arrived to further his development, and Winston has all sorts of pass-catching weapons at his disposal, plus a terrible-looking defense to force him to stay aggressive.

8. Carson Wentz, Eagles (10)

You’re going to want Wentz to stay healthy, but it’s not like we’ve never seen that happen, as he played all 16 games as a rookie. His back issues are reportedly not a thing anymore, leaving him back at the helm of one of the league’s better offenses, which was augmented in the offseason by the return of DeSean Jackson.

9. Cam Newton, Panthers (7)

Another health situation to stay on top of, Newton is not all the way back from shoulder surgery. That’s a teeny bit problematic, but he has uncorked some deep throws in camp and has earned some benefit of the doubt as a consistent fantasy force, one who has some terrific young weapons.

10. Jared Goff, Rams (9)

More of a boom-or-bust pick than some may realize, after defenses appeared to be getting a pretty good read on Coach Sean McVay’s beloved three-WR scheme, even before the Rams’ offense was suffocated in the Super Bowl. McVay should be able to come up with some new wrinkles, though, and with key receiver Cooper Kupp back, he may well opt to rely more on Goff’s accurate arm than Todd Gurley’s fragile legs.

11. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (8)

Just to get an idea of how much QB rushing can be a cheat code in fantasy, once Jackson took over as Baltimore’s starter in Week 11, he threw for just five TDs — and ranked seventh at his position. And that was with the Ravens completely remaking their offensive identity on the fly, so imagine how effective he could be with an entire offseason for the team to hone what will likely be the league’s most unusual attack.

12. Russell Wilson, Seahawks (11)

I’m doubting Wilson, a perennial top-10 QB, very much at my peril, but part of what’s pushing him down here is the influx of exciting talent at his position. In other words, it’s not you, Russ, it’s them. Well, it’s also a Seattle offense that looks pretty uninspiring without Doug Baldwin, as well as Wilson’s decline in rushing in two of the past three years. Okay, it’s somewhat you, Russ.

13. Kyler Murray, Cardinals (12)

Even gimmicky offenses can take the NFL by storm for a little while, and what the Great Kliff Kingsbury Experiment promises — a fast pace with tons of receiving options and yards-after-catch opportunities, orchestrated by a highly talented runner and passer who probably knows the scheme as well as any professional QB — sounds awfully fantasy-friendly.

14. Drew Brees, Saints (9)

New Orleans’s passing attack has become much more about quality than quantity, which is great in real life but less so in our little pursuit. The 40-year-old Brees provides safety at the position and will produce some big games, especially at home, but he’s not likely to return to Fantasy God status.

15. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers (7)

With Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh will probably have a happier locker room but a less pass-happy offense, after Roethlisberger led everyone in attempts (675) and passing yards (5,129) last season. He still makes for a great target for those who like to wait at QB, then wait some more.

16 Dak Prescott, Cowboys (8)

I don’t necessarily doubt that Prescott can be a top-12 QB for the fourth time in as many NFL seasons, but I’m skeptical of his ceiling, and running back Ezekiel Elliott’s possible holdout could be a major problem for the Dallas offense.

17. Josh Allen, Bills (6)

Six games is not the biggest sample size, but when it’s the most recent six games a QB has played, and he was No. 1 in scoring over that span, well, it’s at least worth noting. That’s right, not even Mahomes racked up points at Allen’s rate down the stretch last year, and if he can keep it up even a little this year, he’ll be quite the steal at his ADP.

18. Philip Rivers, Chargers (12)

Rivers has a loooong track record of being good in fantasy, has a very good array of weapons with or without Melvin Gordon and is an excellent example of just how deep the QB position is.

19. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears (6)

His six-game stretch of greatness came between Weeks 4 and 10 last season, when Trubisky was second only to Mahomes. Then came a shoulder injury and questions about whether that was what made Trubisky less effective, or if it was inevitable that he would not remain so consistent, but he left plenty of cause for optimism about where his career is heading.

20. Kirk Cousins, Vikings (12)

Could easily finish much higher than this ranking, as he has done in each of the past four seasons, but Minnesota wants to run more and still has a shaky offensive line.

21. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers (4)

Okay, I’m about to stop pointing out how crazy deep QB is, but not quite yet, because Jimmy G is yet another strong candidate to trounce his ADP. It’s just that he has such a short track record and some questions about his receiving corps outside of tight end George Kittle, but considering what Coach Kyle Shanahan got from Nick Mullens last year, Garoppolo can reasonably be expected to thrive.

22. Tom Brady, Patriots (10)

Brady is 42, doesn’t have Gronk anymore and has seen some key passing metrics head in the wrong direction over the past couple of years. It’s not over for a QB coming off a Super Bowl run and in possession of a contract extension, but fantasy expectations should be kept in check.

23. Andy Dalton, Bengals (9)

Losses along the offensive line and A.J. Green’s injury don’t bode well, but Dalton has some sneaky upside, with the coaching change from Marvin Lewis to Zac Taylor promising to inject Cincinnati with some much-needed innovation.

24. Matthew Stafford, Lions (5)

Stafford is only ranked ahead of the mildly intriguing Darnold because he’s so much more of a known quantity. What’s known is pretty boring, but he makes for a fairly cheap, safe option for those looking to mitigate the risk of a Jackson or Murray pick.

25. Sam Darnold, Jets (4)

26. Derek Carr, Raiders (6)

27. Marcus Mariota, Titans (11)

28. Nick Foles, Jaguars (10)

29. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins (5)

30. Joe Flacco, Broncos (10)

31. Eli Manning, Giants (11)

32. Dwayne Haskins, Redskins (10)

33. Case Keenum, Redskins (10)

34. Josh Rosen, Dolphins (5)

35. Daniel Jones, Giants (11)

36. Ryan Tannehill, Titans (11)