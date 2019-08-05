

D.C. United captain Wayne Rooney, who turns 34 in October, has recorded 23 goals and 14 assists in 43 MLS regular season matches. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

D.C. United superstar Wayne Rooney might leave the MLS club after this season and return to England, two years before his contract expires, people close to the organization said Monday.

The primary suitor is second-tier Derby County, which sent chief executive Stephen Pearce to Washington in recent days to meet with United executives about a possible transfer this winter or after the 2020 season, said one person, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Another second-flight side, Burnley, is also interested, that person said.

The London Telegraph reported Derby and Rooney’s agent, Paul Stretford, have conducted preliminary talks about Rooney becoming a player-coach as early as this winter.

Stretford did not return a message seeking comment. Mark Whittle, managing director of Stretford’s Triple S Communications, said the group had no comment.

United officials were quiet on the matter, and because Monday was an off-day for the players, Rooney was not available for interviews.

Because he is under contract, United probably would expect to collect a transfer fee. United acquired him on a free transfer last year from Everton in the top-tier Premier League and signed him to the largest contract since the team launched in 1996.

His pact runs through the 2021 season, at a base salary of $3.5 million this year. He has said repeatedly he has enjoyed the new adventure in MLS after spending his entire career with two clubs, Manchester United and Everton. Until last year, he had never lived far from his boyhood home in Liverpool.

Derby is 90 miles southeast of Liverpool. The club, known as the Rams, are in the second-flight Championship for the 12th consecutive year. Last season, they finished sixth among 24 clubs.

Rooney’s wife, Coleen, and four children live with him in Bethesda, but the strain of being far from England has taken a toll, people close to the situation said. Wayne and Coleen grew up in the same part of Liverpool. The couple owns a $26 million home in Cheshire, near Manchester.

Rooney, one person said, would like to remain in Washington through the 2020 season, but those family concerns might expedite his departure.

Less than two weeks ago, Rooney skipped United’s match at Atlanta to join his family vacationing in England. At the time, club officials said, he was also dealing with minor injuries and needed a break from game action. But the family issues also played a part.

He returned for the subsequent game in Chicago and reported to Orlando for the MLS All-Star Game, where he not only started against Atletico Madrid, but was one of three all-stars to participate in a skills challenge a day earlier.

Dismissing tabloid reports he was looking to leave MLS, Rooney said in Orlando: “I am happy playing here.”

Behind the scenes, however, United began to prepare for his possible departure as early as this fall. To provide long-term cover — and to bolster the struggling attack this season — the club began pursuing Ola Kamara, a high-scoring forward for the Columbus Crew and Los Angeles Galaxy between 2016-18.

United reached a deal to acquire Kamara from Chinese club Shenzen for about $2.5 million, two people close to the MLS team said Monday. Kamara attended the 5-1 defeat to the Philadelphia Union on Sunday at Audi Field and seems likely to begin training with his new teammates Tuesday.

Rooney, who will turn 34 in October, has been a blockbuster success with 23 goals and 14 assists in 43 regular season appearances. This season, while United (9-7-9) has failed to meet expectations, the captain leads the team in goals (11) and assists (seven).

Coinciding with the opening of Audi Field in July 2018, Rooney was instrumental in turning the on-field and off-field fortunes of the once-wayward club. He immediately impacted season-ticket sales and his No. 9 jersey became one of the most popular in the league.

He provided two of the most electrifying moments in club history, both against Orlando: a midfield tackle and spectacular assist last summer and a goal from more than 60 yards this summer.