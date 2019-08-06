

Carl Lewis didn't hold back during a news conference at the Pan-American Games. (Pedro Ugarte / AFP / Getty Images)

Carl Lewis, nine times an Olympic gold medal winner, criticized President Trump during a news conference at the Pan-American Games, calling him “prejudiced and misogynistic” as he sided with female athletes in their battle for equal pay.

“In America, we have a tremendous challenge. There are a lot of issues going on,” Lewis said Monday in Lima (via Reuters). “We have a racist president who is prejudiced and misogynistic, who doesn’t value anyone outside of himself, so we have a major challenge in our country to deal with as well.

"That doesn’t mean we can’t fight for what is right for people, and look at others where they might not have the same opportunity, or may have been marginalized.”

The U.S. women’s national soccer team is embroiled in a fight for equal rights and equal pay, filing a lawsuit earlier this year that accuses the U.S. Soccer Federation of discrimination and seeks pay on a scale comparable to that of the men’s national team. Lewis’s remarks came the day after a weekend in which shootings in El Paso and Dayton have rocked the country and left many tying the violence to divisive remarks by the president. On Monday, Trump blamed the shootings on mental illness and video games as he condemned bigotry.

Factors that led to the shootings were on Lewis’s mind all weekend, as his Twitter feed showed, and into Monday.

“The reality is that there’s a lot of prejudice, and a lot of prejudice is fear,” Lewis said. “We’re afraid to give the same opportunity because it gives us a leg up ... the reality is that it’s no different than another athlete on another team. So, yes, I support that.”

Lewis, 58, was the Olympic long jump winner in the 1984, 1988, 1992 and 1996 Olympics. He won gold in the 100, 200 and 4x100m relay in 1984 and won gold in the 100 and 4x100m relay 1992. He was in Peru to present the 100-meter and long-jump medals at the Games and noted that he would not have been an Olympian without the influence of his mother, an athlete who competed in the first Pan Am Games in Buenos Aires in 1951.

“If I didn’t have a strong woman in my life, I wouldn’t be sitting here today,” he said (via AFP). “My mother was a pioneer. My parents were teachers and they taught us that everyone deserves the same opportunities.

“Of course I’m for [equal pay] in athletics. We shouldn’t even be talking about it. We have to fight for people’s rights and love each other.”

Read more from The Post:

The U.S. women’s national team begins its victory tour as the larger battle over pay looms

As ESPN tries to stick to sports, Jimmy Pitaro must work out what that means

After Dan Le Batard ripped Trump, ESPN again faces a political mess

Olympic cyclist Kelly Catlin could do it all. Until it all became too much.