

The Texas Rangers say they are investigating the incident involving the Romeros. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

A Hispanic family in Texas says it was harassed at a Texas Rangers game by a fan who loudly complained about being surrounded by illegal immigrants, called another fan “Speedy Gonzalez” and said that President Trump should “hurry and build the wall.”

The Fort Worth family was attending Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Park in Arlington when the incident occurred, only hours after the Walmart shooting in El Paso took the lives of 22 people. That attack is being viewed as a domestic terrorist attack, authorities have said.

Jessica Romero, a high school office assistant, chronicled the baseball game encounter in a Facebook post that has over 100,000 reactions and over 6,000 comments. Romero, her husband Ramon and son Nomar were posing for a souvenir selfie together, she wrote, when she heard a fan behind them say, “let me see how I can f--- up” the photo. Romero posted the image, which shows a man in a Texas Tech cap making an obscene gesture behind them.

“He made it perfectly clear during the second inning that he is not a fan of Hispanics,” she wrote. “And he just so happened to have a Hispanic family [us] sitting in front of him and another one sitting directly behind him. During the second inning the little boy behind him who looked to be about Nomar’s age kicked the back of his chair.

“And for the next three innings I had to hear him complain about all the illegal immigrants that were surrounding him at the game. That he should kick little Speedy Gonzalez all the way back to Mexico for kicking his seat. That Trump needs to hurry and build the wall and send all these illegals back so they won’t be kicking his seat.”

The Rangers said in a statement to other outlets that they have reached out to the Romero family and “are truly sorry” for what is a violation of the team’s code of conduct for fans.

“The Rangers are committed to providing all of our guests with a safe and enjoyable experience and we are truly sorry that this family was subjected to this offensive behavior at Saturday’s game,” the club said in the statement. “There is no place at Globe Life Park in Arlington for this type of conduct to occur. After learning of this incident on Sunday, we have reached out to the Romero family and pledge to make their next trip to Globe Life Park a memorable and enjoyable experience.”

[Soccer star grabs mic during game to urge Congress to take action on gun violence]

The Romeros have held 10-game mini-plan tickets for Rangers games for about 10 years, Ramon Romero told the Dallas Morning News, although they were not in their usual seats Saturday night because they made last-minute plans to go to the game. Ramon Romero was getting a hot dog for his son when most of the harassment occurred, he told the Morning News.

At first, Jessica Romero said, she wasn’t sure that the man and his female companion were talking about her family.

“I didn’t even know they were talking about us,” Jessica Romero told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The companion “said, ‘Yeah, we should make a photo album of how many pictures we’ve [messed] up.’ Then I went to look at the picture and knew they were talking about us.”

Jessica Romero said she turned around to look at the man “and he just looked at me. He didn’t say anything and he never said anything when my husband was sitting in the seat next to us.”

Fearing a verbal or physical altercation in front of their son, Jessica Romero said, she didn’t tell her husband of the incident until they were on their way out of the ballpark in the fifth inning.

Ramon Romero told the Morning News he “was just in shock,” and that he “would have said something, but [Jessica Romero] said she was more concerned about me and the safety of our son. She said she didn’t want anything to get out of control. But it does happen. It struck me that he’s at a game being played by so many Latinos that maybe we are good enough to play for him, but not good enough to sit near him.”

But Ramon Romero said had he known earlier, he would have found an usher “and told them ‘This guy is making us real uncomfortable over here. He’s talking bad about people.’ My wife wasn’t aware of that. It didn’t even dawn on her to get the attention of an usher.”

Ramon Romero told the paper that he doesn’t blame the team or fellow Rangers fans.

“There are just some bad apples, and we happened to end up near the bunch,” he said. “What we’ve heard from people and the Rangers since, though, means a lot. People do care. Strangers are apologizing. It gives me some strength to think that the stuff we are hearing about will get better.”

His wife echoed that.

“It gives me so much feeling of support,” she said. “I’ve gotten messages from Washington D.C., Ohio, Louisiana, California, all over. I’ve tried to respond, but there are so many. It’s kind of amazing to me how kind people are and the words they’re sending.”

Read more from The Post:

Nationals’ Class AAA affiliate is on the opposite side of the country and that’s a problem

Analysis: Dave Martinez hints at his plans for Nationals’ new-look bullpen

Nationals’ Howie Kendrick, Roenis Elías land on 10-day injured list with hamstring strains

Wander Suero’s seventh-inning struggles leave Nationals with a 7-5 loss to Arizona

‘Can you throw?’: Inside the wackiest inning of the Nationals’ season