

Maryland receiver Jeshaun Jones was poised to build off his impressive freshman year in 2019. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Maryland receiver Jeshaun Jones tore his anterior cruciate ligament at practice Monday and will miss the 2019 season, the school announced Tuesday.

After a standout freshman campaign, Jones entered this season as part of the young group of playmakers that gave promise to Maryland’s offense in the first year under Coach Michael Locksley. The Terrapins have a deep corps of receivers, but Jones would have likely been a starter in 2019.

Jones will redshirt this season and will likely return in time for next season’s spring practice.

Jones recorded 288 receiving yards last year, the second-highest mark on the team and the highest among returners. He also picked up 173 rushing yards, averaging 9.6 yards per carry, as he was a go-to player for interim coach Matt Canada’s jet sweeps.

Maryland’s pass game struggled last year, but it was poised to improve this year with graduate transfer Josh Jackson competing for the quarterback job and after a year of development for a group of mostly young receivers.

Jones burst onto the college scene in Maryland’s 2018 season opener when he accounted for three touchdowns on his first three touches — one rushing, one receiving and one passing. He finished the season with five receiving touchdowns and two rushing.

The day Maryland started fall camp, Jones said he hoped to improve upon his freshman season and felt like he learned meaningful lessons this offseason about the importance of fully understanding the offense. The Fort Myers, Fla., native, started two games last season but appeared in all 12. Now Jones will have to wait an entire year to return to the field for the Terrapins.

