Major League Baseball’s third annual Players’ Weekend — a chance for ballplayers to showcase their personalities by wearing nicknames on their jerseys and custom equipment — will be held from Aug. 23-25, and while the Nationals will be in Chicago, they’ll still partake in the fun.

After paying tribute to his right eye for the past two years by choosing “Blue Eye” as his Players’ Weekend nickname, Washington ace Max Scherzer, who has heterochromia iridum, will don a “Brown Eye” jersey for the first time. (For the record, Scherzer’s brown eye is his pitching eye.)

That Scherzer somehow didn’t go with “Black Eye” isn’t even the biggest upset on the Nationals’ list of player nicknames. That distinction belongs to reserve outfielder Gerardo Parra, who opted for “El Yolo” instead of “Daddy Shark” or “Baby Shark” or even “Parra Shark,” all of which would’ve instantly become the hottest selling Nationals jersey in the MLB.com shop.

In a change from past seasons, Players’ Weekend uniforms will be monochromatic black and white, including matte black and white helmets, and the home team will decide which color to wear. The idea is to allow players’ colorful custom equipment, including bats, cleats and gloves, to better stand out. Players will also be permitted to use their mobile devices up until the playing of the national anthem, and will have the option of wearing a patch in honor of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who died suddenly on July 1.

Most of the Nationals’ nickname choices aren’t particularly inspired, but there are a few exceptions. New reliever Hunter Strickland, a Georgia native, picked “Southern Thunder,” a nod to the Hank Williams Jr. song he has used as his entrance music in previous years. Brian Dozier will go as “Lo Conner,” which his good friend and former Twins teammate Eduardo Escobar used to call him. According to the Minnesota sports site ZoneCoverage.com, “Lo Conner” was how Escobar pronounced O’Conner, as in Brian O’Conner, the underground cop character played by the late Paul Walker in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise. Escobar, who homered off Dozier in Arizona on Saturday, apparently thought Dozier looked a bit like Walker.

“Star Wars” fan Sean Doolittle is Obi-Sean, like his bobblehead from earlier this year. Erick Fedde is “Feddeccini” once again. Matt Grace (“Gracey”), Daniel Hudson (“Huddy”) and Adrián Sanchez (“Sanchy”) belong in a hockey locker room, while Javy Guerra (“Javy”) didn’t even try.

Other Nationals Players’ Weekend nicknames:

Matt Adams: “Big City”

Adam Eaton: “Spanky”

Roenis Elías: “Cubiche”

Yan Gomes: “Gomer”

Howie Kendrick: “Truck”

Dave Martinez: “D.A.J.J.”

Tanner Rainey: “Rainman”

Anthony Rendon: “Ant”

Fernando Rodney: “La Flecha”

Joe Ross: “JR”

Aníbal Sánchez: “Alejo”

Juan Soto: “Soto Pacheco”

Andrew Stevenson: “Stevo”

Stephen Strasburg: “Stras”

Wander Suero: “The Animal”

Kurt Suzuki: “Zuk”

Trea Turner: “T³”

Ryan Zimmerman: “Zim”

Read more on the Nationals:

Nats’ Class AAA affiliate is on the opposite side of the country, and it’s a problem

Dave Martinez hints at his plan for Nats’ new-look bullpen

Trade for Hunter Strickland sets the table for spicy showdowns with Bryce Harper

Luck brought two baseball fans together in 1969. They finally reunited.