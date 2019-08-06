

Redskins quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins (7), left, Colt McCoy (12), and Case Keenum (8). (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — Washington Redskins Coach Jay Gruden knows which quarterbacks will take the field Thursday against the Cleveland Browns for the preseason opener. He’s just not telling. That’s where we’ll start our takeaways from Tuesday’s training camp practice.

Gruden offers little clarity on quarterback situation

The head coach said Monday that not all three quarterbacks vying for the starting job would necessarily play. The option remained to play just two of Colt McCoy, Case Keenum and rookie Dwayne Haskins, and split up the time by quarters.

Gruden gave a little more detail Tuesday, but not much, saying he has a plan for the rotation.

“We’ll play at least three,” Gruden said.

There are four quarterbacks on the roster, including Josh Woodrum, and Gruden intended to share the plan with them after practice.

The afternoon workout didn’t shed much light on how things would be handled. The first four series of the team period were split between Keenum and McCoy, with the two flipping back and forth. Haskins then came in and had two consecutive series to himself. It was a good day for the rookie, who was accurate and decisive with his throws. He had impressive connections with wide receivers Paul Richardson, Trey Quinn, Robert Davis and Jehu Chesson.

“We’ll see how he does in a game,” Gruden said. “It will be kind of cool to see him in a game. We’ll see how he does. We’ll see how he’s taken what he’s done on the practice field to see how it transitions into a real game situation. And how he handles the huddles and cadence, anticipation, accuracy — all that good stuff.”

McCoy was back on the field Tuesday after being held out of the latter parts of Monday’s practice for precautionary reasons. He’s the wild card in all of this as the quarterback who’s been with the team the longest and best understands the scheme. However, turnovers and staying healthy have been persistent issues for him. The 10th-year veteran is a favorite of Gruden’s, and facing the Browns would be a return to the city that selected him in the third round in 2010.

“He’s been up and down a little bit,” Gruden said. “You know, I think we have such high expectations for him, and sometimes he’ll miss a throw, very uncharacteristic. But, overall, after missing all of OTAs and a major part of last year, I think he’s come in and handled his stuff pretty well.”

McLaurin gets chance to shine in his old state

Rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin will be a fan favorite inside the Cleveland Browns’ stadium, having starred at Ohio State alongside Haskins. McLaurin has been working with the team since the spring, but this will mark his and all of the rookies’ first real taste of the NFL.

The third-round pick has been showered with praise from coaches and teammates and has consistently made plays in camp. The speed is obvious, and he has shown good hands and special teams ability. McLaurin is an intellectual player and is trying to learn all three receiver positions to take advantage of his versatility.

“I feel like things have really slowed down for me,” McLaurin said. “I remember that first practice just being so nervous, and things were kind of going fast. But I’ve always been a great study when it comes to studying the game. . . . I feel like I’ve done a good job developing that. Working on my mistakes.”

There continues to be opportunity for a difference-maker to emerge from the Redskins’ receiving corps, which struggled a year ago, and Thursday’s game will provide the first chance to see just how big of a role McLaurin might be able to carve out for himself as a rookie.

Injury updates: Cornerbacks Adonis Alexander (quad) and Greg Stroman (groin), tight end Jordan Reed (rest) and defensive lineman Caleb Brantley (foot) all missed the practice. Defensive lineman Jordan Brailford went down and limped off the practice field after aggravating his groin.

