

Tom Brady has just the house for you. (Steven Senne / Associated Press)

Tom Brady is moving on.

Or, more precisely, out. One day after signing a contract extension, the New England Patriots quarterback and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, placed their Boston-area home on the market, according to NBC Boston.

The house, which was build in 2013 and sits on five acres next to the ninth hole of The Country Club in Brookline, has five bedrooms, a three-car garage, a gym, spa, and an organic herb and vegetable garden. There’s also a barn-inspired guesthouse with a yoga studio complete with “walls that open up for natural air circulation” and “provide a Zen-like experience,” according to Zillow. It can be yours for $39.5 million, and the Boston Herald reports that prospective buyers already have queued up.

Is there any significance to the listing? Well, yes and no. Brady is set for this season at age 42 in the NFL, that’s about all anyone can say.

The news caps an especially significant last few days for Brady, whose birthday was Saturday, followed by his contract extension becoming public Monday. He and the Patriots agreed to a two-year extension that runs through the 2021 season. That increases his 2019 income by about $8 million, to $23 million. It adds two additional seasons at prospective salaries of $30 million in 2020 and $32 million in 2021, according to the NFL Network. Total value? It could be $70 million, although adjustments are always possible and Brady and the team usually are just going year-by-year, especially since Brady turned 40. The contract, as the NFL’s Jeff Darlington mentions, “paves the way for the family roots in the Boston area to loosen."

That may be why he was fairly cryptic Monday when talking with reporters and he wasn’t exactly giddy with delight at entering what he called “uncharted territory” because of his advanced age.

“I mean, it’s really the reality for most guys in the NFL,” Brady said. “I don’t want to think that I’m different than anyone else. Football’s a tough business. It’s a production business, and I’m ready to go this year and that’s really what matters.”

“It’s a unique situation I’m in. I’m [in the] 20th year with the same team and I’ll be 42 years old, so pretty much uncharted territory I think for everybody, and I’m going to go out there and do the best I can this year and see what happens.”

That seemed to be his mantra.

“It is what it is,” he said. “That’s a good line, so whoever said it, it’s very pertinent. Like I said, there’s a lot of guys who have one year left on their contracts, so the situation — I’ve got one year to go, and we’ll see what happens.”

Perhaps his enthusiasm was tempered by the fact that money has not been his primary motivation. Asked by Jimmy Kimmel why he isn’t the highest-paid player in football, he replied: “I think the thing I’ve always felt for me in my life, winning has been a priority. And my wife makes a lot of money. I’m a little smarter than you think. Actually, it’s a salary cap. You can only spend so much and the more that one guy gets is less for others. And for a competitive advantage standpoint, I like to get a lot of good players around me.”

In the meantime, Patriots fans can be comforted by the fact Brady/Bundchen often relocate their family. They moved from Back Bay, selling that place for $9.2 million in 2012. They built a mansion in Brentwood, Calif., then sold it for $40 million in 2014 to Dr. Dre. They’ve moved a couple of times in New York City, most recently into a $25 million place in Tribeca. Recently, according to the New York Post, they have been house-shopping in Greenwich, Conn., and Alpine, N.J. Could Gisele and the couple’s two kids decamp to that area, with Brady commuting this season?

Anything is possible and, as clear as a contract extension would seem to make matters, there’s a lot that could change. Brady, whose other mantra is “pliability,” has ensured that he will have plenty of that.

Read more from The Post:

Perspective: How does Tom Brady do it? It starts with science and ends with something less precise

The NFL changed replay rules after the Saints-Rams fiasco. Now comes the hard part.

Can the Steelers make this addition-by-subtraction thing work?

There’s a reason Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson won’t talk about his heel pain

Ed Reed sends a message about mass shootings, mental health in his hall of Fame speech