The Washington Wizards haven’t hid their desire to be like the Los Angeles Clippers, a franchise which rebuilt over a short span and wound up landing the top NBA free agent of the summer, Kawhi Leonard. On Tuesday, Washington continued its imitation by announcing the hire of another executive from the Clippers.

Washington added Mark Simpson as vice president of player performance for Monumental Basketball, the new organizational structure that includes the three professional basketball teams (Wizards, WNBA’s Mystics and the NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go) as well as the esports franchise, Wizards District Gaming.

Last week, the team hired Johnny Rogers, the former director of pro player personnel for the Clippers, to the newly created position of vice president of pro personnel. During the announcement of Monumental Basketball last month, Ted Leonsis hailed the Clippers as “great people.”

Simpson spent the previous three years as director of performance for the Clippers. With Los Angeles, Simpson was credited for implementing a system in which players wear GPS trackers to evaluate their workloads. The Wizards have used something similar for years. Additionally, Simpson implemented year-round “load-management plans” for players that provided game-minute, practice and workout recommendations.

Simpson also has a connection with Wizards Coach Scott Brooks. Before his three seasons in Los Angeles, Simpson worked as the director of performance science with the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2011-16, and began his run as the first full-time sports science director in the four major American sports when Brooks was still the Thunder coach.

Simpson, who is British, previously worked for the country’s professional and Olympics teams, and was the head of strength and conditioning for the English Institute of Sport.

“Mark brings over 25 years of sports science experience to Monumental Basketball,” General Manager Tommy Sheppard said in a statement. “His vast global knowledge will be a great asset for us as we expand and strengthen our athlete care and player performance across all of our teams.”

