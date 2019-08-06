

Bjorg Lambrecht is shown on the podium at the Criterium du Dauphine in June. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images)

A 22-year-old Belgian cyclist died Monday after crashing during a race in Poland.

Bjorg Lambrecht crashed during Stage 3 of the Tour de Pologne, an incident that reportedly occurred midway through Monday’s race.

“It wasn’t a high-speed descent. It was a straight and wide road,” said Tour de Pologne director Czeslaw Lang (via the BBC). “He had a moment of hesitation, he left the asphalt and the tragedy occurred."

Lang continued: “The injuries were so serious that we called for a helicopter and an ambulance. [Lambrecht] was transported to hospital. His heart started beating again but he sadly died during the operation.”

In his second season at cycling’s highest level, Lambrecht was considered a promising young competitor in the sport. He finished 12th in the general classification and first in the youth classification in the Critérium du Dauphiné in June, and he was second last year in the under-23 road race at the world championships.

In 2017, Lambrecht finished second in the Tour de l’Avenir to Colombia’s Egan Bernal, who won the Tour de France last month.

Germany’s Pascal Ackermann, who won Monday’s stage in Poland, said he was “devastated” to hear the news of Lambrecht’s death and offered his condolences to Lambrecht’s family and friends, as well as to his team, Belgium-based Lotto Soudal.

“Today, the result of the race doesn’t matter," he said.

The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and teammates of Bjorg has happened… Rest in peace Bjorg... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9u9LZkp2Rt — Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) August 5, 2019

Other messages of support and sorrow poured in Monday from the cycling world.

Profundamente apenado por la pérdida de Bjorg Lambrecht, un ciclista que había demostrado mucho en muy pocos años. Mi más sentido pésame a familiares, amigos y equipo @Lotto_Soudal. DEP. https://t.co/RSim3wbuSM — alejandro valverde (@alejanvalverde) August 5, 2019

Such an incredibly sad day here in Poland and across the cycling world.

To the family, friends and teammates of @bjorg_lambrecht, all our thoughts and sympathies are with you.

Rest In Peace Bjorg. May your star continue to shine as brightly as it did in cycling. pic.twitter.com/DvvcIPIaDt — Mark Cavendish (@MarkCavendish) August 5, 2019

The UCI is extremely saddened by the passing of Bjorg Lambrecht. The cycling community has today lost a rising star.



Our thoughts are with Bjorg’s family, friends and his entire @Lotto_Soudal team. RIP Bjorg ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1qRYTsMm11 — UCI (@UCI_cycling) August 5, 2019

The worst news you can get. RIP Bjorgske❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/cm1FIJyeHb — Caleb Ewan (@CalebEwan) August 5, 2019

Before the seven-day Tour de Pologne, Lambrecht said in a video that he was looking forward to the race. He noted that he hadn’t raced in a while, since the Belgian championships in June, and that he had recently been training at altitude.

“I hope I have a good condition to make some good results here with the team, and for me,” he said.

As news of Lambrecht’s death spread toward, the usual festivities at the winners’ podium were canceled.

