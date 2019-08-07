

Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers are still figuring out their relationship. That’s what training camp is for. (Mike Roemer/Associated Press)

Just months into the relationship that will determine the Green Bay Packers’ success, Aaron Rodgers and Coach Matt LaFleur have had a public disagreement.

Luckily, it’s a minor one and a rather silly one at that. The quarterback does not like joint practices against other teams in training camp, an event the Packers hadn’t scheduled since 2005.

“I wouldn’t mind if they didn’t do it for another 14 years,” Rodgers said Tuesday (via the Journal Sentinel) after the second practice with the Houston Texans, whom they’ll play in a preseason opener Thursday night at Lambeau Field. Rodgers, who is not going to play in the game, is concerned about the possibility of injury after kickoff returner Trevor Davis and tight end Jace Sternberger got hurt, and because not much can be accomplished on offense.

“Look, that’s out of my control. I think the key for all of us here is we know how important training camp is to not only our fans, but our local businesses. So, unless we’re going to California [his home state], I’d kind of be bummed out if we had to go to another city.

“We bring a team in, I understand the point of it, but I don’t think doing live special teams drills are very smart. I think the PA [NFL Players Association] is going to look at that, for sure. Kickoff, especially, is one of the most dangerous plays in football and that’s why they’ve tweaked different things over the years.

“To do close to a live kickoff drill, I don’t think is the best use of inter-squad practices.”

Speaking before Rodgers did, LaFleur said he “absolutely 100 percent” wants to do another joint practice and added, “I’d like to do it multiple times if we could.”

Both did agree to a bit of frustration with the offense, which went three-and-out in the 2-minute drill against the Texans’ No. 1 defense. “I thought we had some sloppy play, we didn’t protect very well, we had penalties, pre-snap penalties, we get a good gain and it gets negated by not having enough men on the line of scrimmage,” LaFleur said. “I think really, all you have to do is communicate with the officials. We’ve stressed the communication. That’s something that’s going to make or break us this year.”

Which brings us back to Rodgers and his feelings about joint practices, which stall progress on the new offense LaFleur and Rodgers are putting together.

“I think before the Texans came, we had some really good practices,” Rodgers said. “I think we were very efficient, we ran the ball well, we were getting into more of our miscellaneous plays and schemes, kind of installs 6, 7 and 8, and felt good about the work that we did. But again, this [joint practices] was, as the preseason is, it’s kind of limited scheme and limited pressures.”

Because of the way Rodgers’s partnership with Mike McCarthy ended last season, every comment he and his coach make will be scrutinized to see how well they’re meshing. Rodgers grew so frustrated last season that he was openly critical of McCarthy’s play-calling. Now, he said he likes LaFleur’s scheme “a lot.” They just differ on the value of joint practices.

“I like the stresses that [the offensive scheme] puts on defenses, I like the marriage of the run game with the action," Rodgers said. “I like our concepts from both stack alignments, bunch alignments and from wide alignments. I think it’s going to be very tough to get a bead on what we’re doing.”

“We do more under-center stuff, which I’m totally confident with and comfortable under center,” he said (via ESPN). I feel like that allows us to get some more one-high stuff as many defenses basically have checks — if you’re in the gun it’s two-high, if you’re under center it’s one-high. I think it’s going to allow us to open some more things up, get some one-on-one opportunities outside. Just this minor frustration is when you do so many fun, schematic stuff for eight or nine days and then it gets kind of cut back for a couple days. But we’ll be on next week, probably playing, and looking forward to just practices.”

