SAN FRANCISCO — Of everything on Asdrúbal Cabrera’s to-do list — relocating his family, meeting new teammates, acclimating again to the Washington Nationals — maybe the hardest task was staring him down Tuesday afternoon.

The Nationals want Cabrera to learn how to play first base. And they want him to learn fast. Washington officially signed the 33-year-old infielder to a one-year deal before Tuesday’s game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. The move came less than a week after he was designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers.

The Nationals added Cabrera as needed infield depth, especially with Howie Kendrick and Ryan Zimmerman on the injured list. Those absences also create a need for another first baseman, because Matt Adams is now playing there every day, and the hope is that Cabrera fills that void.

Cabrera has not appeared at first in 13 major league seasons. So there he was Tuesday, working during practice, taking direction from coach Tim Bogar as he tried to scoop low throws out of the dirt.

“I’m going to be on the bench, play a couple games in every part of the infield,” Cabrera said once he arrived in the visitors’ clubhouse. “First, second, so I’m going to wait for my opportunity and try to help the team.”

“He has power; he hits the ball all over,” Manager Dave Martinez said of the switch-hitting Cabrera, who spent half a season with Washington in 2014. “It’s a great addition, so I’m excited that he’s here. I told him, ‘Just be ready. You can play anywhere.’ ”

Washington had to make two moves to make room for Cabrera on the 25- and 40-man rosters. To do so, the Nationals optioned infielder Adrián Sanchez to Class AA Harrisburg and designated reliever Kyle Barraclough for assignment. Barraclough’s future with the organization is uncertain. The 29-year-old right-hander will be placed on outright waivers, and each team will have three days to claim him. If he is not claimed, he will likely be outrighted to the Nationals’ minor league system.

Washington acquired Barraclough in a trade with the Miami Marlins in October for $1 million in international slot money. He has two more arbitration years beyond this one, offering the Nationals valuable team control. But he struggled for most of this season, compiling a 6.66 ERA in 33 appearances. The seventh inning was supposed to be his back when the year started, but he never clicked in high-leverage situations. That led Washington to make a potentially consequential decision when welcoming Cabrera. Barraclough could be of interest to a contending team looking for bullpen help.

If Barraclough is claimed, he would join Trevor Rosenthal and Tony Sipp as offseason acquisitions that didn’t complete a full season with the team.

“It wasn’t easy,” Martinez said of the Barraclough move. “We needed a spot, and that’s it. I wish Barr the best. I don’t know what’s going to happen. It just didn’t work out right here at this moment.”

