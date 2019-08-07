

The Washington Redskins do not intend to play Colt McCoy in their preseason opener at the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, according to a person with knowledge of the decision, and instead will hold the veteran quarterback out for precautionary reasons.

The move reflects the team’s careful approach with McCoy as he has worked his way back from a broken leg that ended his 2018 season. He was held out of all official offseason workouts as he rehabbed the injury, before returning for training camp. The 10-year veteran has had a scheduled off day from camp and was taken out of a recent practice for precautionary reasons.

[The biggest problem in Redskins’ QB battle? There aren’t enough passes to go around.]

McCoy is competing for the team’s starting quarterback job with Case Keenum, who was acquired this offseason in a trade with the Denver Broncos, and rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins. The team’s first unofficial depth chart listed McCoy as the starter, which makes sense because he has been in Washington the longest and knows the system best, but Coach Jay Gruden said the order of the quarterbacks on the depth chart carried little weight.

Gruden said he planned to play three of the team’s four quarterbacks, including fourth-stringer Josh Woodrum, on Thursday. Holding out McCoy allows Keenum and Haskins more of a chance to get in a rhythm against the Browns and give coaches a better evaluation.

