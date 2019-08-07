

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott have made a good team since being drafted by the Cowboys in 2016. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Reports surfaced Tuesday that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has been holding out of training camp, is unwilling to return to the team without a contract extension. It’s not a surprising development, given Elliott’s success in his first three NFL seasons and the difficulty running backs leaguewide have had in earning lucrative contract extensions from teams wary of the track record of veteran backs.

The Cowboys have said they want to extend Elliott’s contract, but they need to be smart about it, given their other roster concerns. The biggest among those is quarterback Dak Prescott, who is poised for a big payday. After being one of the NFL’s lowest-paid quarterbacks, earning less than $700,000 per year since being selected in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, Prescott is hoping to become the seventh NFL quarterback to earn a contract worth $30 million or more per year.

It’s easy to argue that Prescott has earned the raise. He has won 66 percent of his regular season starts and completed 66 percent of his passes. Last season, he won his first playoff game, and he and the Cowboys gave the eventual NFC champion Los Angeles Rams a stiff test on the road in the divisional round.

But here’s the reality check for the Cowboys, in a situation exacerbated by Elliott’s contract demands: Even if Prescott continues to improve during his expensive second contract, he is unlikely to maintain that 66 percent win rate.

[Sally Jenkins: How does Tom Brady do it? It starts with science and ends with something less precise.]

Simply put, unless you are a Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback, it is very hard to maintain the same winning percentage on your second contract as it is on your first. It’s not a knock on Prescott’s skill level; he’s a fine quarterback, albeit not one who has joined the position’s elite ranks. Instead, it’s a reflection of what a highly paid quarterback does to a team’s salary cap and the ability of its front office to maintain a competitive roster.

This drop-off dates from the 1990s, but it became much more pronounced after the 2011 collective bargaining agreement, when quarterbacks were slotted into lower salaries as rookies but allowed to case in on their second deals.

Here’s a couple of recent examples. Russell Wilson went 46-18 with four straight trips to the playoffs before the Seattle Seahawks gave him his first big deal — good for a win rate of 72 percent. Since then, as the team’s core players aged and some became salary cap casualties, leading to declines on defense and in the running game, he has won at a 61 percent clip. Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons went to the playoffs in four of his first five seasons and won 72 percent of his games. Since being paid franchise QB money, he has won 48 percent of his games, and the one season he and the Falcons broke through, 2016 — capped by the infamous 28-3 blown lead to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl — was Ryan’s MVP campaign.

For those who suggest that teams shouldn’t pay a good but not exceptional quarterback and instead use that money to bring in talent at other positions, stop the debate. The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and if you don’t have one, you don’t win.

[Clayton: The Raiders will be the talk of NFL preseason. Here's what went into their offseason moves.]

But the margin for error shrinks demonstrably when most franchise quarterbacks go from their rookie contracts to high-paying ones. Prescott joins Wilson, Ryan, Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, Joe Flacco, Philip Rivers and Andrew Luck as quarterbacks with a 63 percent or better win rate on their first contracts. Only Brady and Roethlisberger have recorded better win rates in the seasons that followed, and those two plus Peyton Manning (who jumped from a 59 percent win rate on his first deal to 76 percent) have dominated the AFC for years. (Aaron Rodgers didn’t play enough during his first deal with the Packers to qualify.)

So this is the situation the Cowboys find themselves in: They have to pay Prescott, a quarterback they like and have won a lot of games with but who hasn’t established himself as an elite performer, while knowing that doing so will seriously limit the contracts they can hand out to their other young players. This includes Elliott, wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive standouts Byron Jones and Jaylon Smith.

The most important — and challenging — among those is Elliott, who has played a huge role in Prescott’s success since both entered the league in 2016. During that time, Prescott has only been asked to pass 31 times per game, with Elliott anchoring the rushing attack and recording 34 touchdowns and more than 5,000 total yards. The experts in Las Vegas value Elliott as being worth 1 1/2 wins per season, which for the Cowboys could very well mean the difference between earning a playoff berth and finishing at 8-8 or 9-7 and missing out.

It’s hard to see how Prescott can keep the Cowboys a contender without Elliott, yet paying Elliott this year instead of next year, when his contract expires, on top of Prescott makes it even more difficult to keep the rest of their talent in coming seasons. It would put more strain on the team’s salary cap and probably cost it another player or two. In particular, it could be difficult to keep the talented, young defense together — which in turn could put more pressure on Prescott to lead Dallas to wins in higher-scoring games.

The Elliott situation alone would create headaches for most NFL teams. Having to deal with it in conjunction with signing Prescott to an expensive new deal puts the Cowboys in a far more difficult bind.

More NFL coverage:

Flash cards, iPads and lunch-break quizzes: How new Redskins learn the playbook

Analysis: 10 NFL rookies poised to make an immediate impact this season

The NFL changed its replay rules after the Saints-Rams fiasco. Now comes the hard part.