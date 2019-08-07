

Tiger Woods grimaced during a practice round Tuesday. (Justin Lane/EPA-EFE)

For Tiger Woods, Wednesday was one of those days.

Facing the prospect of getting his balky back to cooperate through the next three FedEx Cup tournaments, beginning with Thursday’s Northern Trust, he stopped hitting tee shots after the seventh hole of the Pro-Am at the Liberty National course in Jersey City

“This is kind of how it is,” he explained to reporters. “Some days I’m stiffer.”

After a number of back procedures, Woods, 43, babies his back through tournaments and has taken stretches off since winning the Masters in April. He has a 7:43 a.m. (Eastern) tee time Thursday and said he just can’t practice as much as he’d like.

“I learned a lot last year by playing too much,” he said. “Coming back from my procedure, I didn’t really know what to expect and I pushed it pretty hard. I’ll never do that again. So I’ve cut back the schedule quite a bit and that’s the challenge now because I cut my schedule back but the problem was the season changed.”

The PGA Championship was moved up to May, sandwiched between the Masters and U.S. Open.

“Now, we’ve got a more condensed season and it’s trying to figure out how to stay sharp, practice and also have my back feeling good all the time — it’s a challenge.”

Now he faces the prospect of playing this week, followed by the BMW on Aug. 15 and the Tour Championship on Aug. 22. Pulling back in the Pro-Am was the prudent thing to do because of the work it takes to keep his back cooperating with the way he plays. After winning the Masters, he explained that moving up the tee times for the final round because of weather issues forced him to set the alarm for 3:45 a.m. to get his body comfortable for a 9:20 tee time.

He echoed that just before the British Open last month. The cool, rainy temperatures there were no help for his back and he missed the cut.

“Just the way it is. Father Time and some of the procedures I’ve had,” he said last month. “Just the way it’s going to be.”

