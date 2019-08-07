

Felipe Martins has made 240 regular season appearances and 223 starts in eight MLS seasons. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire/Associated Press)

Felipe Martins is well aware of how some D.C. United supporters feel about him.

“They may not remember me in a good way,” he said Wednesday after his first training session with United, his fourth MLS team. “I used to be on the other side.”

The other side was the archrival New York Red Bulls between 2015 and ’17.

Other players, though, have donned the colors of both teams over the years. What makes Martins different is that, before his time with the Red Bulls, he was with Montreal in 2014 when he injured Fabian Espindola’s knee with a hard challenge seconds after the opening whistle. The D.C. forward was sidelined many weeks.

Many hardcore followers have not forgiven him. And his arrival via trade with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Tuesday — United surrendered $75,000 in targeted allocation money and an international roster slot next year — has left some wondering how to receive him at Audi Field on Sunday against the Los Angeles Galaxy.

[With Wayne Rooney soon to depart, United brings in reinforcements]

On the BigSoccer.com message board, a D.C. fan wrote to page regulars: “If you’d have told me this morning that DC United was replacing Wayne Rooney with Felipe Martins, I would have guessed that you fine folks would have burned down Bigsoccer HQ by now. Congratulations on your impeccable restraint in these difficult times.”

Martins, a defensive midfielder from Brazil, understands the hostility.

“I am pretty sure they remember,” he said of the Espindola incident.

He then explained that “I didn’t mean to hurt him that bad. When you play against a good player, of course, you want to eliminate as much as possible. Like I do always, I like to make a statement with the first tackle, the first ball, the first duel.

“You are rivals, but we are colleagues as players and you never want to hurt someone.”

Martins, 28, could begin winning over fans by helping reverse United’s 2-4-7 slide, which has left it in the thick of the Eastern Conference chase for playoff berths with nine matches left.

United (9-7-9, 36 points) was in urgent need of a central figure after injuries sidelined Russell Canouse and Chris Durkin for weeks and a red-card suspension to Junior Moreno left Coach Ben Olsen without any regular defensive midfielders this weekend.

Past conflicts aside, the organization was enamored with his experience, toughness and availability. Vancouver was looking to dump his $500,000 salary. (It’s unclear how much will remain on the Whitecaps’ books this year.)

“We’re excited to add his ability to connect the game and break lines with his passing,” D.C. General Manager Dave Kasper said, “as well as his competitiveness and bite.”

Martin was among three players acquired before the transfer and trade deadline late Wednesday, joining winger Emmanuel Boateng (trade with Los Angeles Galaxy) and striker Ola Kamara, who was purchased from Chinese club Shenzhen for $2.5 million.

The moves come in the same week Rooney, the captain, decided he will leave United after this season to become a player-assistant coach for English club Derby County.

Martins welcomed the move after starting just 13 of 24 matches for the struggling Whitecaps, his club for most of two seasons. In his first seven MLS seasons, he averaged 30 starts.

“It happened really quick,” he said of the trade. “It happened, and I was happy it happened. I wasn’t happy not being consistent in the lineup. You don’t get that continuity and consistency when you are not playing.”

Martins was so eager to get started with United, he took a red-eye from Seattle on Tuesday night, landed early at Dulles Airport and went directly to the training grounds outside RFK Stadium.

The demands will come fast and furious — and against teams familiar to him. Of United’s last nine matches, four are against Montreal, the Red Bulls and Vancouver, which will host D.C. on Aug. 17.

“I don’t need those games to be motivated,” he said, “but I will be excited.”

Martins is not worried about winning over fans right away; he hopes his contributions will do the trick.

“When we get the results, then, of course, they can judge me,” he said. “Some are going to love me, some won’t like me, some will hate me. But I must only worry about helping the team. I am not coming to be loved; I come here to help my team.

“Hopefully, step by step, the fans can appreciate my passion and everything I give.”

Notes: United next week will install a new grass at Audi Field, replacing a surface that is in poor condition after heavy use and harsh heat. The subsequent home game is Aug. 21.

Aside from United games, the venue this season has hosted four matches for second-division Loudoun United (while its own stadium was being built in Leesburg); a French tournament; and a lacrosse event during stormy weather. …

Loudoun United, which competes in the USL Championship, will christen 5,000-seat Segra Field on Friday night against the Charlotte Independence.

Read more:

MLS will not punish Alejandro Bedoya for on-field comments about gun violence

The USWNT victory tour begins, but the larger battle remains over equal pay