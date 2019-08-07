The National League Wild Card race is heating up with close to 50 games left, and a whole bunch of teams have a shot at the postseason.

Consider that the Nationals and Phillies hold both Wild Card spots as of Wednesday afternoon, but Washington, in the top spot, is only 1½ games ahead of the Cardinals, the first team on the outside looking in.

There are six teams within five games of the second Wild Card spot, including the Mets (the Mets!) who were 10 games below .500 and seven games out at the all-star break. Since then, they’ve gone 18-6 and won 12 of their last 13.

And in the midst of that streak, left fielder Jeff McNeil (who if the season ended today would win the batting title) adopted a puppy. And that puppy may or may not be responsible for the Mets’ resurgence.

First some particulars: The canine’s name is Willow. She is a Collie, Shepherd and Huskie mix. She looks like if a raccoon (a cute one, okay) had rolled around in fresh laundry. She met McNeil when North Shore Animal League America, a no-kill shelter in New York, came to Citi Field for a promotional event in late July.

“I met the puppy for the first time,” McNeil told the Athletic, “and I fell in love with her.”

He had been lobbying his wife, Tatiana, for a dog since they were married in 2018. Willow (who was at this point still unnamed) had to be the one, he thought.

Then, that night against the Pirates, he socked a three-run home run.

“We need this dog,” he told Tatiana.

In 12 games since meeting Willow, named for the street on which the couple was wed, McNeil has batted .327 with a 1.188 OPS and five home runs. He had only 12 career dingers before the pooch came along.

As of Wednesday morning, the Mets sat only 1½ games back of Philadelphia for the second Wild Card spot, and can make up a ton of ground over the next two series with three-game sets at home against Washington and on the road against division-leading Atlanta.

They’re another boost of puppy power away from taking a season that was bad to the bone and becoming top dogs in the Wild Card race.

