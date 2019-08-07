

Pitcher Steven Fuentes was suspended 50 games for violating minor league baseball’s drug program. (Mike Janes/Four Seam Images/Associated Press)

A pitcher in the Washington Nationals organization, Steven Fuentes, has been suspended 50 games for violating minor league baseball’s drug program.

The Class AA Harrisburg right-hander tested positive for Heptaminol, a stimulant. In the past five years, at least two other pitchers, former Detroit Tigers reliever Angel Nesbitt and former journeyman Joel Pineiro, have been banned for the same substance.

Fuentes, a 22-year-old Panamanian, is ranked the 21st-best prospect in the Nationals’ system by MLB Pipeline. After some inconsistency early in his career, Fuentes started to stand out this season. He pitched in 23 games, starting 11, and dominated. He posted a 2.23 ERA with 89 strikeouts and 23 walks.

Fuentes sat in the low 90s but could hit 94 mph on his fastball and also featured a change-up and slider.

“Fuentes’ ability to work effectively in various roles is an asset,” the MLB Pipeline scouting report said. “Club officials view him as a potential multi-inning reliever much like former Nats hurler Yusmeiro Petit. At the same time, it wouldn’t surprise anyone in the organization if Fuentes were to continue to excel as a starter en route to a spot in the back of a big league rotation.”

For now, at least, those expectations will have to wait.

