SAN FRANCISCO — Dave Martinez rarely looks past the Washington Nationals’ next game, at least not publicly, but the manager did shuffle his rotation a bit with the surging New York Mets in mind.

The Nationals still have a series finale against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, at 3:45 p.m. at Oracle Park. But they will then travel to New York for three games against the Mets, and that is all of a sudden a consequential series. The Mets have won 13 of 14 and are 19-6 since the all-star break. They are one game back of a second-wild card spot — with Washington currently tied atop those standings — and have Marcus Stroman, Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom facing the Nationals on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

So Martinez made sure he had his top available pitchers throwing, too, and that took moving Aníbal Sánchez up a day. Sánchez will go Sunday against deGrom, and still be on regular rest, but that spot was originally Erick Fedde’s. Now the Nationals have Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Sánchez lined up, the best he can do with Max Scherzer remaining on the injured list. Sánchez felt he didn’t need the extra day off because he threw just 87 pitches in a win over the Giants on Tuesday.

Fedde bumps to Monday, for the start of a series against the Cincinnati Reds, and then the rotation continues with Joe Ross, Strasburg, Corbin and Sánchez, until either Austin Voth or Scherzer return. Martinez was encouraged Wednesday by Voth’s progress recovering from right shoulder tendinitis, saying the righty felt good coming out of a recent bullpen session and will throw another soon. But the manager didn’t have as definitive an update with Scherzer.

“We’re going to make sure that he’s 100 percent when he comes back,” Martinez said. “We don’t want this to be an ongoing issue for him, and we want to make sure he is right.”

Scherzer has been dealing with shoulder issues since late June, when he first felt pain after a start in Detroit. The last five weeks have been filled with starts and stops, including a return outing against the Colorado Rockies, and the ace went back on the IL on July 29. The reason was characterized as a “mild rhomboid strain.” He could have returned this past Monday at the earliest, but has yet to throw off a mound. He made about 40 throws from 65 feet that day, felt okay afterward, according to Martinez, and has yet to throw again on the field.

Martinez had mentioned that he could resume throwing Friday in New York. Scherzer was walking around the Nationals clubhouse Wednesday, and even had a glove on, but the team is making sure he takes incremental steps to avoid further setbacks.

“I don’t know how related both injuries are,” Martinez said of when Scherzer returned from bursitis in the scapula under his right shoulder blade, then suffered the rhomboid strain. “But because he did come out not feeling good, I think the best thing is to make sure he feels 100 percent. Really. It’s frustrating for him, because he’s never been injured, so he’s going to throw something he’s never been through before. And he wants to pitch.

“It’s been slowing than he anticipated,” Martinez added, “but we’re heading in the right direction.”

LINEUPS

Nationals (60-53)

Trea Turner SS

Adam Eaton RF

Anthony Rendon 3B

Juan Soto LF

Asdrúbal Cabrera 2B

Gerardo Parra 1B

Victor Robles CF

Yan Gomes C

Joe Ross P

Giants (56-58)

Steven Duggar RF

Mike Yazstrsemski LF

Evan Longoria 3B

Pablo Sandoval 1B

Stephen Vogt C

Kevin Pillar CF

Brandon Crawford SS

Donovan Solano 2B

Shaun Anderson P

