

Dwayne Haskins will have a chance to impress the Redskins’ coaching staff during Thursday’s preseason game. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — Washington Redskins players have slogged through nearly two weeks of long, hot training camp practices, banging against each other in drills with a few punches mixed in here and there. They’ll get their first taste of a different opponent Thursday when they travel to face the Cleveland Browns in their preseason opener.

While Washington’s first-team defense is pretty well set, there are starting jobs up for grabs on offense. These are the three position battles to keep a close eye on Thursday night.

Quarterback

Coach Jay Gruden wouldn’t say how he planned to rotate his quarterbacks against the Browns, but we now know that Colt McCoy will be held out for precautionary reasons, as he continues to work his way back from last year’s broken leg. That provides more opportunity for the other two competitors for the starting job: Case Keenum and rookie Dwayne Haskins.

[Colt McCoy to be held out of Redskins’ preseason opener]

Keenum has been the most consistent of the three quarterbacks in training camp, but hasn’t been adept at making the big play. The journeyman veteran is still learning the playbook, but has an understanding of NFL offenses. Keenum hasn’t turned the ball over much in camp, which is important given that the team’s recipe for success is running the ball, playing strong defense and limiting turnovers.

“Just his familiarity with the offense and the reads and the guys around him is the biggest thing with him,” quarterback coach Tim Rattay said.

Haskins is the most physically blessed quarterback on the roster, with the type of arm the other two simply can’t match. But he’s looked like a rookie and still needs to get all of the pre-snap details down. Those are the things Haskins needs to improve on Thursday. The optimism is high for the No. 15 overall pick once he stops thinking so much and just let his talent show.

“Just trying to figure out the whole operation,” Haskins said. “Hearing the play, calling the play, getting to the line of scrimmage, checking protection, checking the run call, getting into the right spot, making the right progression, and then putting the ball where it needs to be.”

Left tackle

This battle is completely dependent on Trent Williams. If the seven-time Pro Bowler ends his holdout and returns before the season opener at the Philadelphia Eagles, there is no competition. If not, the Redskins will need to decide between Geron Christian and Donald Penn.

Christian was selected in the third round of the draft in 2018 with an eye on the future, but the Williams scenario has advanced that timeline. Christian played just two games last season and spent most of it on injured reserve with a torn medial collateral ligament, and didn’t start practicing until a few days into camp. The Redskins selected him because of his athleticism, but he has struggled with run blocking and his overall strength.

[Flash cards, iPads and lunch-break quizzes: How new Redskins learn the playbook]

Penn was on the street three weeks ago before the Redskins called. He played just four games in 2018 due to a groin injury, which he partially attributes to playing right tackle instead of left for the first time in his career. The 36-year-old three-time Pro Bowler has 174 NFL starts.

“The rust is falling off more and more every day,” Penn said. “So just trying to get my rhythm down.”

Left guard

The position is wide open after the team declined to re-sign Shawn Lauvao in the offseason. The team’s original idea was to convert Ereck Flowers, a free agent signing who played tackle for the New York Giants after being selected ninth overall in the 2015 draft, but the position switch was temporarily put on hold by the Williams saga. The move inside has been a process for Flowers. The coaches love his size (6-foot-6, 330 pounds) and power, but things move fast inside and he sometimes bends at the waist too much, losing leverage.

The team drafted Wes Martin with a fourth-round pick this year, and he’s the main competition for Flowers at the starting spot. He’s still learning the system and the particular techniques that offensive line coach Bill Callahan requires, but Martin also has natural brute strength and earned the praise of several teammates.

More Redskins:

The Redskins’ makeshift offensive line begins to take shape, and more camp takeaways

The biggest problem in Redskins’ QB battle? There aren’t enough passes to go around.

Redskins’ Ryan Anderson looks to up his game: ‘I realized I wasn’t taking it serious’