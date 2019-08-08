

Maybe Adam Gase should spend a little time with Bruce Arians.

Gase, the New York Jets head coach, found the spotlight this week when a story in The Athletic described how, in 2013, he left his wife, Jennifer, moments after she had given birth to the youngest of their three children to return to football. Gase was then an assistant coach with the Denver Broncos; NFL assistants are known for the outrageously long hours they keep, so Gase and his wife scheduled her Caesarean section for 10 a.m.

“So they pulled the baby out of me and said, ‘It’s a boy,’” Jennifer Gase told Dan Pompei in an excerpt that was widely shared. “They didn’t even put my organs back and sew me up before he’s like, ‘You good?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’m good.’ He said, ‘All right then, I’m out.’ They said, ‘You want to cut the umbilical cord?’ He said, ‘No, I’m good.’”

Peyton Manning, then Denver’s quarterback, was shocked to find Gase waiting for him at 2 p.m. at the Broncos facility.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” Pompei writes of Manning’s reaction. “Didn’t your wife just have a baby two hours ago?”

“Yeah, but did you really think I was going to let you win this one?” came Gase’s response.

Such a mind-set is perhaps not universal. Arians, a longtime assistant coach in his first season as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wants his assistants to maintain a healthy work-life balance. So much so that he recently told Pro Football Talk’s Peter King that there would be serious consequences for any assistant coach who missed his or her children’s events because of the job.

“I told my coaches in our first meeting, ‘If you miss a ballgame, a recital, anything to do with your children, I’ll fire you.’ Because I missed a lot of mine. And those years don’t come back,” the 66-year-old father of two adult kids told King. “There’s plenty of time in this office to work; you can come back at midnight if you want to. But don’t miss that recital, don’t miss that game. Those things mean so much to your children and it means so much to you. The games I did get to see my son play, I know he felt different, and I don’t want those guys to ever miss that.”

Gase’s solution appears to be a little different. According to Pompei, he encourages the children of coaches and players to come to the team’s facility. “He’s authentic and people see that, especially kids,” said Jeremiah Washburn, who was on Gase’s Miami staff. “My kids loved him. He’ll always have a special place with my kids, I know that.”

Meantime, his wife — the daughter of longtime NFL assistant Joe Vitt, who is now Gase’s outside linebackers coach — said she understands the schedule.

“I love that he loves what he does,” she told Pompei. “He coaches, and I take care of everything else.”

