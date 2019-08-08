

Ola Kamara, a forward for the Norwegian national team, was United's big pick-up during the transfer and trade window, which closed Wednesday night. (Trond Tandberg/Getty Images)

After acquiring three players before the MLS transfer and trade deadline closed Wednesday night, D.C. United General Manager Dave Kasper on Thursday agreed to discuss the roster heading into the stretch run, Wayne Rooney’s decision to leave after this season and other personnel subjects.

Central midfielder Felipe Martins and winger Emmanuel Boateng are eligible to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Galaxy at Audi Field, while striker Ola Kamara is awaiting clearance.

With nine matches left, United (9-7-9, 36 points) is in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff chase but stuck in a 2-4-7 rut.

This interview has been edited lightly for context and length.

Insider: How satisfied are you with what you accomplished in this window?

Kasper: “Very satisfied. We got three proven MLS players. They are all excited to be here. A fresh start will do all of them good. We filled three needs. Felipe was a recent need because of [Russell] Canouse and [Chris] Durkin being out for several weeks. Felipe is a guy who really complements the midfielders we have. By and large, we are largely satisfied.”

You added a striker, a two-way midfielder and a winger. Did you not feel the need to address the back line?

“We did think about perhaps adding a piece, but in the end, there was nothing that made sense and we feel confident with what we have on our roster. We can be successful with what we have.”

With three new players coming in so late in the season, what challenges will Coach Ben Olsen face in not only selecting the right group, but building chemistry on short notice?

“Part of our strategy in this window was to stay with proven MLS talent, players who understand this league and can adapt very quickly. We’ve seen through the history of our club in trading for MLS players, they are pretty much ready to go right away. I believe we will be able to integrate the three new players into our group very quickly and see contributions immediately. It may take some time to gel and figure out what the best group is to move forward and the best system, but we believe we can accomplish that very quickly.”

Martins’s salary is $500,000, a significant amount. How much did Vancouver keep on its books?

“This year, we will have him at the senior minimum salary [$73,000]. After this year, the full contract is on us.”

[Martins knows United fans remember him as an enemy. Now he’s on their side.]

Danny Williams, a former U.S. national team defensive midfielder with Premier League experience, was available as a free agent. Did you take a serious look at him?

“He was presented to us. We have had Danny on our radar for several years. In the end, for various reasons, we didn’t go in that direction.”

Free agents are available to sign until Aug. 30. Would you still consider Williams or Jose Torres, the former U.S. national team midfielder who was on trial with you recently?

“I don’t think either one will be under consideration, but you never say never.”

[Kasper declined to specify the reasons for not signing Torres, but multiple sources said earlier this week that the longtime Liga MX player has knee issues and would not have been able to contribute much this year, if at all.]

What is the latest on Kamara’s eligibility status to play this weekend against the Galaxy?

“We will know more Friday. These things are unpredictable. He is not able to practice yet until the paperwork is complete.”

When did Kamara first appear on United’s radar?

“I heard some rumblings about Ola being available a couple weeks ago, and then last week or the week before, after Wayne informed us of his situation, we took more interest.”

Kamara did not play much for Shenzhen in China. Was that a concern before signing him?

“Not at all. He was with the national team and he is a proven MLS goal scorer.”

Do you foresee him playing alongside Wayne or in front of Wayne?

“I think Ben has many different ways to get him on the field.”

Where do things stand with free agent Yamil Asad, whose MLS rights you own in perpetuity? And did other MLS teams seek to trade for him?

“I think our interest will be in January to see if there’s a deal to be done. There was some interest around the league earlier in the transfer window but nothing of late.”

Joe Gyau — the U.S. national team winger from the D.C. area who has spent his entire career in Germany — signed with Cincinnati today. Did you have any interest?

“There were some conversations about Joe, but Cincinnati had priority in the discovery process. So if they had dropped their discovery claim, then we could have considered it. He was presented to us, but Cincinnati had gotten the discovery claim early and never dropped it. They weren’t willing to drop it.”

A lot of people are wondering why United did not receive a transfer fee from Derby County for Rooney. How do you respond?

“He came as a free agent and he is leaving as a free agent. If we would have been asked two years ago, before we opened Audi Field, would we be interested in Wayne Rooney for 18 months, we would’ve said, yes, absolutely. Obviously, he signed a deal longer than that, but things change in life and family is very important to him. We respect and understand that. We got him as a free agent and it was only the right thing to do to let him go as a free agent.”

[Kasper declined to elaborate any further, but despite two years left on the contract, Rooney wanted to leave after this season. Preventing him from doing so could have caused friction the rest of this season, or, in theory, Rooney could’ve announced his retirement immediately and returned to England as an assistant coach this week instead of going back as a player-coach in January.]

With Rooney leaving after this season, is there now an expectation with United to sign another high-profile player from abroad this winter?

“Ownership has raised the bar by building Audi Field and growing the business, so yes, with that comes more expectations. We have many directions we can go this winter. One of the things we have talked about is signing younger designated players and spending bigger transfer fees on younger players. But we always want to look at the possibility of adding the next Wayne Rooney, obviously a player who can come in and be very successful on the field, help with our culture and help with our brand. We are always going to be open to that. By the same token, our league is changing and we are very interested in finding young talent who can come in and have a big impact on the field and, at the same time, have potential selling value.”

Arsenal star Mesut Özil’s agent is planning to visit United executives next week. Can you comment?

“Özil is under contract and we don’t speak publicly about players under contract.”

Where do things stand on the homegrown front with academy players Bryang Kayo — a U.S. under-17 national team member who appears set to sign in Germany — and Moses Nyeman, a 15-year-old midfielder playing for Loudoun United?

“Moses has done quite well. We continue to evaluate him and a number of other young players who are getting time with Loudoun United. We will decide in the last quarter of this year which players we may want to offer homegrown contracts.”

[Kasper did not want to comment on Kayo.]

