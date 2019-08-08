

Chris Davis walks back to the dugout after striking out in the third inning of Wednesday's game. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Yankees completed a season sweep of the Orioles at Camden Yards on Wednesday, hitting five more home runs in a 14-2 drubbing that brought their 2019 homer total in 10 wins at Baltimore to a ludicrous 43. In the middle of the Orioles’ latest embarrassing loss, first baseman Chris Davis had to be restrained from going after Manager Brandon Hyde after the two exchanged words in the fifth inning.

It’s been that kind of year in Birdland.

MASN’s cameras captured part of the heated altercation between Davis and Hyde, who has guided the rebuilding Orioles to a 38-76 record in his first year at the helm. Jonathan Villar, Mark Trumbo and hitting coach Don Long held Davis back as Hyde made his way toward the clubhouse tunnel.

[Little-known Oriole has a new fan club — thanks to 4,000 Scouts from the UK]

Here's what the MASN cameras caught of the Chris Davis-Brandon Hyde interaction:



Appears Hyde said something Davis didn't appreciate, then Davis had to be held back by hitting coach Don Long and Mark Trumbo. pic.twitter.com/4GTaePor2Y — Zachary Silver (@zachsilver) August 8, 2019

“It was just a disagreement that we had in the dugout,” Hyde told reporters after the game. “What was said and what we talked about, I’m not going to get into. We’re going to keep it in-house, and it’s private. It’s just something that happens sometimes. Frustration boils over a little bit when we’re not playing our best baseball the last couple of games, and unfortunately, I’m embarrassed that it was caught on camera and people had to see it, but sometimes those things happen.”

Hyde took Davis, who struck out in his first plate appearance on Wednesday, out of the game.

“Me and Chris have a good relationship and these things happen in competitive environments,” Hyde said. “It’s something that will pass and we’ll get through it, but it was just unfortunate that it happened in the dugout. … It is what it is. I don’t think it’s common, but it happens on occasion, and unfortunately it was caught on camera. It was just a frustration issue and we’ll move past it and hopefully be closer for it.”

Davis is hitting .182 with a .320 slugging percentage this season, which is somehow an improvement over the .168/.243/.296 line he posted last season. Baltimore signed the slugger to a seven-year, $161 million contract in 2016 after he hit an MLB-best 47 home runs in 2015. The 33-year-old is owed $92 million over the next four years.

The frustrations started early for Davis this season. He went hitless in his first 33 at-bats and set a major league record with a 54 at-bat hitless streak dating back to last September. He has nine home runs, 31 RBI and 111 strikeouts in 247 at-bats, and his batting average hasn’t been above .200 since 2017.

[Chris Davis can't hit, but the O's have little choice but to keep playing him]

The good news for the Orioles is that their final four games against the Yankees this season are in the Bronx, where New York “only” has three wins and nine home runs in their five meetings this year. The bad news for the Orioles is that, after a day off on Thursday, they welcome the AL West-leading Astros to Camden Yards. Hyde may want to sit Davis for Sunday’s series finale, as he has 20 strikeouts in 35 career at-bats against Houston’s scheduled starter, Justin Verlander.

