

Case Keenum, center, and the other Redskins quarterbacks perform drills at training camp. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Washington Redskins (0-0) at Cleveland Browns (0-0)

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m., FirstEnergy Stadium.

TV: NBC 4, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington Plus.

Radio: 630, 980 AM; 105.9 FM.

Line: Browns by 4.

The Redskins kick off their preseason slate on Thursday in Cleveland, where rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins is expected to see his first game action as a pro. Coach Jay Gruden hasn’t said how he plans to rotate his quarterbacks against the Browns, but with Colt McCoy being held out for precautionary reasons, the spotlight will be on Haskins and Case Keenum as they continue to compete for the starting job.

It’s unclear if the Redskins will play second-year running back Derrius Guice, who tore the ACL in his left knee in Washington’s preseason opener last year, but there are several other names and position battles to watch. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin has had a strong training camp, as have fellow rookies Donald Parham, a 6-foot-8 tight end out of Stetson University, and linebacker Cole Holcomb, a fifth-round pick. The left side of the offensive line remains one of the team’s biggest questions, as seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams continues his holdout.

The Browns, meantime, enter their preseason opener in the unusual position of being a team in the spotlight, with the high-powered offensive trio of Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and Kareem Hunt.

“It’s quite the change, witnessing a football team from Cleveland handle excessive hype,” The Post’s Jerry Brewer writes. “The long-suffering Browns fans deserve this opportunity to believe in something new and promising, but it’s interesting to observe that Cleveland already has legions of outside detractors fighting against its believers. For the past 20 years, the Browns have seldom made any noise. Now, people think they’re too loud. Absurd. Fascinating.”

Pregame reading:

Rookie Cole Holcomb learned persistence from his dad, a Navy cook and vacuum salesman

The third day of the NFL draft is a flood of names and highlights, flickering across the screen and fading into the jingling music announcing each new pick. North Carolina’s Cole Holcomb, born and raised in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., was just another name when Washington took him in the fifth round. In many ways he was immediately forgotten — as he always has been forgotten — until he showed up and made sure his new team would know he was there. (Read more)

Chris Cooley says Redskins need to find out who Dwayne Haskins is sooner rather than later

If it were up to Chris Cooley, Dwayne Haskins would make his debut against the Browns with Washington’s first-team unit. “You gotta know what Dwayne is,” Cooley said this week. “You gotta know what Dwayne is this season, you gotta know what Dwayne is as soon as you possibly can.” (Read more)

Meet Donald Parham, the Redskins’ undrafted rookie tight end with a 7-foot wingspan

Every NFL training camp has a Donald Parham, a player seemingly from nowhere who has something so intriguing about him that a team just has to bring him in. And how could someone not take a chance on Parham? He has a 7-foot wingspan and a 36-inch vertical leap, and he runs the 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds. Last year he led all of Division I college football with averages of 9.4 catches and 146.6 yards per game. The Redskins are hoping he can translate all of that potential to the pros. (Read more)

Cleveland Browns’ challenge will be handling the hype. Wait, what?

Colt McCoy to be held out of Redskins’ preseason opener

The biggest problem in Redskins’ QB battle? There aren’t enough passes to go around.

Freddie Kitchens goes from position coach to carrying Browns’ Super Bowl hopes

Redskins preseason game will mark NFL’s latest step toward embracing gambling

Alex Smith is helping Redskins QBs ‘in any way’ he can while continuing recovery

Flash cards, iPads and lunch-break quizzes: How new Redskins learn the playbook