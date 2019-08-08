

Tiger Woods of the United States looks on during a practice round of the Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City. (Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

For most of the first round of the Northern Trust, there will be no cries of “Tiger! Tiger!” or “get in the hole!” Tiger Woods will be playing in blissful quiet for much of his round.

Because of thunderstorms that damaged some of the tournament structures and hospitality venues at Liberty National Golf Club, spectators were not allowed onto the Jersey City course until 10 a.m. Eastern time, three hours later than scheduled and a little over 90 minutes after Woods’s 7:43 a.m. tee time.

The damage, according to the PGA Tour, was “cosmetic” and the golfers’ areas are ready, which makes for a surreal scene for a FedEx Cup playoff that will have few people watching in person.

The storm hit Wednesday evening and knocked over several fences, signs and metal barriers in the players’ parking lot.

“We’re an outdoor sport, so Mother Nature is bound to show up and change our well-laid plans on occasion,” Julie Tyson, executive director of The Northern Trust, said in a statement. “We’re grateful that no one was injured and that damage was cosmetic and replaced. We look forward to welcoming the world’s best players — and all of the fans who have been waiting for this event all year long — to the kickoff of the FedEx Cup playoffs [on Thursday].”

Playing without a massive crowd watching his every move and trailing him along the course is something Woods has done before. In 2012, the third round of the AT&T National at Congressional was closed to spectators after a strong storm uprooted large trees. A crowd of 70 some people watched Woods that day.

“I’ve played in front of people like this,” Woods said then, “but not generally for an 18-hole competitive round.”

Facing the prospect of getting his balky back to cooperate through the next three FedEx Cup tournaments, beginning with the Northern Trust, Woods stopped hitting tee shots after the seventh hole Wednesday.

“This is kind of how it is,” he explained to reporters. “Some days I’m stiffer.”

After a number of back procedures, Woods, 43, babies his back through tournaments and has taken stretches off since winning the Masters in April.

“I learned a lot last year by playing too much,” he said. “Coming back from my procedure, I didn’t really know what to expect and I pushed it pretty hard. I’ll never do that again. So I’ve cut back the schedule quite a bit and that’s the challenge now because I cut my schedule back but the problem was the season changed.”

